How Cameron Smith Can Wrap Up $18m LIV Golf Title This Week
Smith leads the season-long individual standings and can wrap up the trophy in Chicago if he wins and Talor Gooch, his closest rival, finishes outside the top three
Cameron Smith aims to clinch the overall LIV individual title this weekend in Chicago and its $18million bonus if he wins his third event this season.
The Australian pro, 30, is enjoying his most lucrative season yet after claiming his second LIV Golf League event with a dominant seven-shot victory at Bedminster for a $4m win.
It brought his worldwide total prize money in 2023 to $15,248,846 after claiming $13,611,667 on LIV and $1,637,179 across the four Majors and he can now take his earnings to over $30m with another win at Rich Harvest Farms, where he is defending champion.
With two tournaments remaining in the regular LIV season, Smith, having won two of the last three events, has a 21-point lead over RangeGoats GC’s three-time winner Talor Gooch, while 4Aces GC’s Patrick Reed sits in third, 50 points behind.
If Smith wins and Gooch finishes outside of the top three, the Australian will wrap up the $18m individual title, which was won by Dustin Johnson last year.
The mullet-wearing Smith, who also won LIV London this summer, has his sights firmly on claiming the season-long individual title after missing out on the FedEx Cup when on the PGA Tour previously.
“I’ve been in the running a couple of times the last couple of years but I don't think I played as consistently,” said Smith, who has finished in the top 10 in six of his 11 LIV events this year. He also posted career-best finishes in the PGA Championship (T-9) and the US Open (fourth).
“It's nice to be able to do that week in week out,” added Smith. “A goal at the start of the year was to be up there with at least a chance at the last event.”
Smith, who won the 150th Open at St Andrews, has 170 points courtesy of claiming 40 in New Jersey. There are just three LIV events remaining starting with Chicago before a stop in Saudi Arabia and the team finale at former PGA Tour host Doral in Miami.
This week's course is a 7,401 par 71 layout located less than an hour outside of Chicago. It previously hosted the 2009 Solheim Cup and will include the “Watering Hole” concept featured at LIV Golf Adelaide.
This will take place at the par-3 17th hole, with amphitheater-style seating from tee to green, a live DJ, player-selected walk-up music, and introductions by legendary Chicago sports public address announcer Ray Clay.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
