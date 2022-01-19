Hovland Reveals What He Learnt From Ryder Cup ‘Beating’
The Norwegian admitted he has "a lot to gain" around the greens this year
By Andrew Wright published
Far from being a lost cause, Viktor Hovland learnt plenty of lessons from the “beating” Europe received at last year’s Ryder Cup and aims to use them this season to improve as a player.
The 24-year-old has quickly established himself as one of the game’s best ball-strikers, but has openly admitted in the past that his short game isn’t up to scratch. Hovland ranked ninth last season for total strokes gained on the PGA Tour in spite of finishing 124th and 99th for chipping and putting respectively.
Ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Norwegian spoke about his experience at Whistling Straits, where he made his debut for Team Europe in the biennial contest.
He said: “I think it was revealing for me, a few events I played, especially the Ryder Cup for example. Obviously we took a beating but I really felt like in a lot of the matches I played and with my team-mates, we had an upper hand in almost every match that we played. In particular we had great starts.
“But you know, the Americans, at least that week, I know it's just one week, but it really, to me, stood out that I have a lot to gain around the greens and on the greens, and with my wedges. If I can continue to strike it the way I need to or I do, and just slowly improve around the greens and work on my inefficiencies, I think that's going to make a big difference.”
It’s not the first time Hovland has made reference to his inadequacies with a wedge in hand. After securing his first PGA Tour victory at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open he jokingly told reporters “I just suck at chipping”. Check out the clip below:
"I just suck at chipping."Viktor Hovland's first comments after securing his first PGA TOUR title 😂pic.twitter.com/tBJrDLcCY7February 24, 2020
In a bid to improve, Hovland then began working with veteran coach and renowned short game specialist Pete Cowen, and has since made inroads, although still loses strokes against the field per round.
The World No. 7 makes his first DP World Tour start of 2022, where a star-studded field has assembled to take on a new tournament venue, Yas Links. As one of the headliners, Hovland will be hoping to make it three wins in four after lifting back-to-back PGA Tour titles to close out 2021. He gets underway at 11.55 local time on Thursday alongside Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform covering football, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1, but he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing. He now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
-
-
‘I Lost My Appetite For The Game Last Year – But It Is Back Now’ – Tyrrell Hatton Targets Abu Dhabi Double
The Englishman has not won since victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship last year – but a recent health kick to get his body back in shape has given him the boost his game needs
By David Facey • Published
-
Longer Than Bryson: 6'10" Mega Hitter To Make PGA Tour Debut
James Hart Du Preez averaged a jaw-dropping 373 yards off the tee on the Sunshine Tour in 2021.
By Matt Cradock • Published