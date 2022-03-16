Hovland Bids To Become World No.1 At The Valspar Championship
The Norwegian has an added incentive to perform at his best during the last leg of the Florida Swing
Viktor Hovland may have been at the centre of some controversy during the Players Championship when he denied Daniel Berger a drop during the pair’s final round, but he has a chance to make headlines for very different reasons this week.
The Norwegian has been in the top 10 since winning the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba last November, while he’s been ever-present in the top 20 since December 2020. However, he’s yet to become World No.1 - but that will change if he wins this week’s Valspar Championship.
Hovland is undoubtedly coming into the event at Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course in decent enough form. After missing the cut at the WM Phoenix Open last month, he has responded in some style, posting top 10 finishes at the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and last week’s Players Championship. Indeed, he was runner-up at Bay Hill, while his performance at TPC Sawgrass even included a sublime hole-in-one.
While Hovland will be confident of doing what's required to become World No.1, current World No.2 Collin Morikawa can also claim the top spot by winning the tournament. But, unlike Hovland, Morikawa has a few other routes to the summit. He’ll also become World No.1 if he finishes outright second or in a two or three-way tie for the runner’s up position, as long as Hovland doesn’t win.
If these possibilities leave current World No.1, Jon Rahm looking over his shoulder, it wouldn’t be without justification. The Spaniard has been inconsistent of late. Three top 10 finishes in 2022 sit close to several disappointing performances, including a tie for 55th last week. If he comes up short again this week, there’s a real danger that his eight-month stay at the top of the rankings could come to an end.
