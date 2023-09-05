Horizon Irish Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the PGA Tour season complete, several big names make the trip to the K Club in Ireland for the next stop on the DP World Tour.

Rory McIlroy confirmed his appearance in the tournament in December as he returns to the scene of his maiden professional victory in Ireland. That came seven years ago when he beat Bradley Dredge and Russell Knox by three shots. The World No.2 will be confident of repeating that success, particularly as his most recent win came less than two months ago in the Genesis Scottish Open.

That win came during a superb run of results for the Ulsterman that saw him finish in the top 10 for nine tournaments in succession. That came to an end with a T11 at the Tour Championship, but with one eye on the Ryder Cup, he will surely feel he’s heading into the match playing some of his best golf.

The 34-year-old is not the only Ryder Cup player hoping to keep his game sharp this week. Shane Lowry is in his homeland for the tournament days after being selected by Team Europe captain Luke Donald as one of his six wildcards.

The Irishman will feel he has something to prove having not finished in the top 10 of a tournament since the Honda Classic in February. Lowry won the Irish Open while still an amateur in 2009, and he will draw inspiration from that here.

Another Team Europe player in the field is Tyrrell Hatton. The Englishman is coming off the back of a successful PGA Tour season that included runner-up in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass before finishing the season with a T9 in the Tour Championship.

Those are far from the only big names in the field. One player who had looked like a lock for the Ryder Cup is the defending champion Adrian Meronk. The Pole eventually missed out on a wildcard pick and he will be hoping to put that disappointment behind him with a fourth DP World Tour win.

Defending champion Adrian Meronk will hope to put the disappointment of missing out on a European Ryder Cup wildcard behind him (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other wildcard contenders who missed out on a pick from Donald in the field include Spaniards Pablo Larrazabal, Adrian Otaegui and Yannik Paul.

Seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott also participate, along with Min Woo Lee. John Catlin, who won the tournament in 2020, plays too, while three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington is sure to receive plenty of support in his homeland as he looks for his first win in the tournament.

Elsewhere, Alex Fitzpatrick will be aiming to continue his recent excellent form that included a T5 at the Omega European Masters.

Players will compete for a $6m purse, an identical figure to the 2022 tournament.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Horizon Irish Open.

Horizon Irish Open Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $850,000 2nd $550,000 3rd $315,000 4th $250,000 5th $212,000 6th $175,000 7th $150,000 8th $125,000 9th $112,000 10th $100,000 11th $92,000 12th $86,000 13th $80,500 14th $76,500 15th $73,500 16th $70,500 17th $67,500 18th $64,500 19th $62,000 20th $60,000 21st $58,000 22nd $56,500 23rd $55,000 24th $53,500 25th $52,000 26th $50,500 27th $49,000 28th $47,500 29th $45,000 30th $44,500 31st $43,000 32nd $41,500 33rd $40,000 34th $38,500 35th $37,000 36th $35,500 37th $34,500 38th $33,500 39th $32,500 40th $31,500 41st $30,500 42nd $29,500 43rd $28,500 44th $27,500 45th $26,500 46th $25,500 47th $24,500 48th $23,500 49th $22,500 50th $21,500 51st $20,500 52nd $19,500 53rd $18,500 54th $17,500 55th $17,000 56th $16,500 57th $16,000 58th $15,500 59th $15,000 60th $14,500 61st $14,000 62nd $13,500 63rd $13,000 64th $12,500 65th $12,500 66th $12,000 67th $11,500 68th $11,000 69th $10,500 70th $9,500

Horizon Irish Open Field 2023

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armitage, Marcus

Arnaus, Adri

Axelsen, John

Bachem, Nick

Baldwin, Matthew

Bekker, Oliver

Besseling, Wil

Björk, Alexander

Bjørn, Thomas

Bradbury, Dan

Brown, Daniel

Brun, Julien

Cabrera Bello, Rafa

Caldwell, Jonathan

Campillo, Jorge

Catlin, John

Chengyao, Ma

Clements, Todd

Cockerill, Aaron

Colsaerts, Nicolas

Crocker, Sean

Dantorp, Jens

De Jager, Louis

Del Rey, Alejandro

Detry, Thomas

Donald, Luke

Donaldson, Jamie

Du Plessis, Hennie

Dubuisson, Victor

Easton, Bryce

Elvira, Nacho

Ferguson, Ewen

Figueiredo, Pedro

Fisher, Ross

Fitzpatrick, Alex

Forrest, Grant

Forsström, Simon

Fox, Ryan

Freiburghaus, Jeremy

Gallacher, Stephen

Gandas, Manu

Garcia, Sebastian

Gavins, Daniel

Germishuys, Deon

Gough, John

Green, Gavin

Guerrier, Julien

Hanna, Chase

Harrington, Padraig

Hatton, Tyrrell

Helligkilde, Marcus

Hidalgo, Angel

Higa, Kazuki

Hill, Calum

Hillier, Daniel

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Rasmus

Horschel, Billy

Hoshino, Rikuya

Huizing, Daan

Hundebøll, Oliver

Jamieson, Scott

Janewattananond, Jazz

Johannessen, Kristian Krogh

Jordan, Matthew

Kawamura, Masahiro

Kieffer, Maximilian

Kim, Yeongsu

Kimsey, Nathan

Kinhult, Marcus

Kjeldsen, Søren

Knappe, Alexander

Ko, Jeong Weon

Lagergren, Joakim

Langasque, Romain

Larrazábal, Pablo

Law, David

Lawrence, Thriston

Lee, Craig

Lee, Min Woo

Levy, Alexander

Li, Haotong

Lindberg, Mikael

Lombard, Zander

Long, Hurly

Lorenzo-Vera, Mike

Lowry, Shane

Luiten, Joost

Maguire, Alex

Mansell, Richard

Mcilroy, Rory

Mckibbin, Tom

Meronk, Adrian

Migliozzi, Guido

Molinari, Edoardo

Morrison, James

Murphy, John

Nemecz, Lukas

Nienaber, Wilco

Nørgaard, Niklas

Norrman, Vincent

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Otaegui, Adrian

Parry, John

Paul, Yannik

Pavon, Matthieu

Pepperell, Eddie

Power, Mark

Pulkkanen, Tapio

Purcell, Conor

Rai, Aaron

Ramsay, Richie

Ravetto, David

Rcg Las Brisas

Ritchie, Jc

Rozner, Antoine

Saddier, Adrien

Samooja, Kalle

Schmid, Matti

Schneider, Marcel

Schott, Freddy

Sciot-Siegrist, Robin

Scott, Adam

Scrivener, Jason

Sharma, Shubhankar

Shinkwin, Callum

Siem, Marcel

Simonsen, Martin

Smith, Jordan

Söderberg, Sebastian

Sordet, Clément

Southgate, Matthew

Strydom, Ockie

Sullivan, Andy

Syme, Connor

Tarrio, Santiago

Välimäki, Sami

Van Driel, Darius

Van Rooyen, Erik

Van Tonder, Daniel

Veerman, Johannes

Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai

Wallace, Matt

Walters, Justin

Wang, Jeunghun

Waring, Paul

Warren, Marc

Whitnell, Dale

Wiebe, Gunner

Willett, Danny

Wilson, Andrew

Wilson, Oliver

Winther, Jeff

Wu, Ashun

Zanotti, Fabrizio

Where Is The Horizon Irish Open? The tournament is held at the K Club in County Kildare, Ireland. The venue has hosted plenty of high-profile tournaments down the years, including the 2006 Ryder Cup and the European Open between 1995 and 2007. It has been the host venue for the Irish Open since 2016.