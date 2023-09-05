Horizon Irish Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Rory McIlroy looks for his first Horizon Irish Open title for seven years at the K Club

Rory McIlroy takes a shot during the 151st Open
Rory McIlroy goes in search of his first win in the Irish Open for seven years
published

With the PGA Tour season complete, several big names make the trip to the K Club in Ireland for the next stop on the DP World Tour.

Rory McIlroy confirmed his appearance in the tournament in December as he returns to the scene of his maiden professional victory in Ireland. That came seven years ago when he beat Bradley Dredge and Russell Knox by three shots. The World No.2 will be confident of repeating that success, particularly as his most recent win came less than two months ago in the Genesis Scottish Open.

That win came during a superb run of results for the Ulsterman that saw him finish in the top 10 for nine tournaments in succession. That came to an end with a T11 at the Tour Championship, but with one eye on the Ryder Cup, he will surely feel he’s heading into the match playing some of his best golf.

The 34-year-old is not the only Ryder Cup player hoping to keep his game sharp this week. Shane Lowry is in his homeland for the tournament days after being selected by Team Europe captain Luke Donald as one of his six wildcards

The Irishman will feel he has something to prove having not finished in the top 10 of a tournament since the Honda Classic in February. Lowry won the Irish Open while still an amateur in 2009, and he will draw inspiration from that here.

Another Team Europe player in the field is Tyrrell Hatton. The Englishman is coming off the back of a successful PGA Tour season that included runner-up in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass before finishing the season with a T9 in the Tour Championship.

Those are far from the only big names in the field. One player who had looked like a lock for the Ryder Cup is the defending champion Adrian Meronk. The Pole eventually missed out on a wildcard pick and he will be hoping to put that disappointment behind him with a fourth DP World Tour win.

Adrian Meronk with the trophy after winning the 2022 Horizon Irish Open

Defending champion Adrian Meronk will hope to put the disappointment of missing out on a European Ryder Cup wildcard behind him

Other wildcard contenders who missed out on a pick from Donald in the field include Spaniards Pablo Larrazabal, Adrian Otaegui and Yannik Paul.

Seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott also participate, along with Min Woo Lee. John Catlin, who won the tournament in 2020, plays too, while three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington is sure to receive plenty of support in his homeland as he looks for his first win in the tournament.

Elsewhere, Alex Fitzpatrick will be aiming to continue his recent excellent form that included a T5 at the Omega European Masters.

Players will compete for a $6m purse, an identical figure to the 2022 tournament.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Horizon Irish Open.

Horizon Irish Open Prize Money 2023

PositionPrize Money
1st$850,000
2nd$550,000
3rd$315,000
4th$250,000
5th$212,000
6th$175,000
7th$150,000
8th$125,000
9th$112,000
10th$100,000
11th$92,000
12th$86,000
13th$80,500
14th$76,500
15th$73,500
16th$70,500
17th$67,500
18th$64,500
19th$62,000
20th$60,000
21st$58,000
22nd$56,500
23rd$55,000
24th$53,500
25th$52,000
26th$50,500
27th$49,000
28th$47,500
29th$45,000
30th$44,500
31st$43,000
32nd$41,500
33rd$40,000
34th$38,500
35th$37,000
36th$35,500
37th$34,500
38th$33,500
39th$32,500
40th$31,500
41st$30,500
42nd$29,500
43rd$28,500
44th$27,500
45th$26,500
46th$25,500
47th$24,500
48th$23,500
49th$22,500
50th$21,500
51st$20,500
52nd$19,500
53rd$18,500
54th$17,500
55th$17,000
56th$16,500
57th$16,000
58th$15,500
59th$15,000
60th$14,500
61st$14,000
62nd$13,500
63rd$13,000
64th$12,500
65th$12,500
66th$12,000
67th$11,500
68th$11,000
69th$10,500
70th$9,500

Horizon Irish Open Field 2023

  • Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
  • Armitage, Marcus
  • Arnaus, Adri
  • Axelsen, John
  • Bachem, Nick
  • Baldwin, Matthew
  • Bekker, Oliver
  • Besseling, Wil
  • Björk, Alexander
  • Bjørn, Thomas
  • Bradbury, Dan
  • Brown, Daniel
  • Brun, Julien
  • Cabrera Bello, Rafa
  • Caldwell, Jonathan
  • Campillo, Jorge
  • Catlin, John
  • Chengyao, Ma
  • Clements, Todd
  • Cockerill, Aaron
  • Colsaerts, Nicolas
  • Crocker, Sean
  • Dantorp, Jens
  • De Jager, Louis
  • Del Rey, Alejandro
  • Detry, Thomas
  • Donald, Luke
  • Donaldson, Jamie
  • Du Plessis, Hennie
  • Dubuisson, Victor
  • Easton, Bryce
  • Elvira, Nacho
  • Ferguson, Ewen
  • Figueiredo, Pedro
  • Fisher, Ross
  • Fitzpatrick, Alex
  • Forrest, Grant
  • Forsström, Simon
  • Fox, Ryan
  • Freiburghaus, Jeremy
  • Gallacher, Stephen
  • Gandas, Manu
  • Garcia, Sebastian
  • Gavins, Daniel
  • Germishuys, Deon
  • Gough, John
  • Green, Gavin
  • Guerrier, Julien
  • Hanna, Chase
  • Harrington, Padraig
  • Hatton, Tyrrell
  • Helligkilde, Marcus
  • Hidalgo, Angel
  • Higa, Kazuki
  • Hill, Calum
  • Hillier, Daniel
  • Hisatsune, Ryo
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Højgaard, Rasmus
  • Horschel, Billy
  • Hoshino, Rikuya
  • Huizing, Daan
  • Hundebøll, Oliver
  • Jamieson, Scott
  • Janewattananond, Jazz
  • Johannessen, Kristian Krogh
  • Jordan, Matthew
  • Kawamura, Masahiro
  • Kieffer, Maximilian
  • Kim, Yeongsu
  • Kimsey, Nathan
  • Kinhult, Marcus
  • Kjeldsen, Søren
  • Knappe, Alexander
  • Ko, Jeong Weon
  • Lagergren, Joakim
  • Langasque, Romain
  • Larrazábal, Pablo
  • Law, David
  • Lawrence, Thriston
  • Lee, Craig
  • Lee, Min Woo
  • Levy, Alexander
  • Li, Haotong
  • Lindberg, Mikael
  • Lombard, Zander
  • Long, Hurly
  • Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
  • Lowry, Shane
  • Luiten, Joost
  • Maguire, Alex
  • Mansell, Richard
  • Mcilroy, Rory
  • Mckibbin, Tom
  • Meronk, Adrian
  • Migliozzi, Guido
  • Molinari, Edoardo
  • Morrison, James
  • Murphy, John
  • Nemecz, Lukas
  • Nienaber, Wilco
  • Nørgaard, Niklas
  • Norrman, Vincent
  • Olesen, Thorbjørn
  • Otaegui, Adrian
  • Parry, John
  • Paul, Yannik
  • Pavon, Matthieu
  • Pepperell, Eddie
  • Power, Mark
  • Pulkkanen, Tapio
  • Purcell, Conor
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Ramsay, Richie
  • Ravetto, David
  • Ritchie, Jc
  • Rozner, Antoine
  • Saddier, Adrien
  • Samooja, Kalle
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schneider, Marcel
  • Schott, Freddy
  • Sciot-Siegrist, Robin
  • Scott, Adam
  • Scrivener, Jason
  • Sharma, Shubhankar
  • Shinkwin, Callum
  • Siem, Marcel
  • Simonsen, Martin
  • Smith, Jordan
  • Söderberg, Sebastian
  • Sordet, Clément
  • Southgate, Matthew
  • Strydom, Ockie
  • Sullivan, Andy
  • Syme, Connor
  • Tarrio, Santiago
  • Välimäki, Sami
  • Van Driel, Darius
  • Van Rooyen, Erik
  • Van Tonder, Daniel
  • Veerman, Johannes
  • Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Walters, Justin
  • Wang, Jeunghun
  • Waring, Paul
  • Warren, Marc
  • Whitnell, Dale
  • Wiebe, Gunner
  • Willett, Danny
  • Wilson, Andrew
  • Wilson, Oliver
  • Winther, Jeff
  • Wu, Ashun
  • Zanotti, Fabrizio

Where Is The Horizon Irish Open?

The tournament is held at the K Club in County Kildare, Ireland. The venue has hosted plenty of high-profile tournaments down the years, including the 2006 Ryder Cup and the European Open between 1995 and 2007. It has been the host venue for the Irish Open since 2016.

Who's Playing In The Horizon Irish Open?

Several big names are in the field, including Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and Padraig Harrington. Meanwhile, the player who won in 2022, Adrian Meronk, returns to defend the title. 

