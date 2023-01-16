Top LPGA Players Face Fines For Missing Season Opener
Minjee Lee and Jin Young Ko could be fined $25,000 for missing the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Two of the world’s top five are facing fines of $25,000 for missing this week’s LPGA Tour season opener, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, per a Golfweek report (opens in new tab).
World No.3 Minjee Lee and World No.5 Jin Young Ko are about to fall foul of the LPGA 1-in-4 requirement that states that players in the top 80 of the CME points list have to participate in a domestic tournament every four years - a stipulation that holds until a player has completed 230 official LPGA events, after which the player is exempt for the remainder of her career.
The tournament, which features a 30-player field, begins this week, with neither Australian Lee nor Korean Ko in it, although the latter had originally intended to play the tournament before withdrawing. To play in the Florida tournament, the pair would face the daunting prospect of trips around the world given their respective home countries.
After the Florida opener, the season’s second tournament doesn’t begin until over a month later. Importantly, that event, the Honda LPGA Thailand, marks the start of the Tour’s three-tournament Asian Swing, making it far easier for the pair to attend. Other potential reasons that have persuaded the pair to opt out of playing could be Ko’s wrist injury, which she sustained at the end of last season, and Lee’s hectic schedule that saw her compete as recently as last month in the ISPS Handa Australian Open.
The 1-in-4 rule was originally devised to protect sponsors, and both Lee and Ko can apply for their one-time exemption from the tournament should they choose to do so. Meanwhile, the VP of Tour Operations for the LPGA, Tommy Tangtiphaiboontana, confirmed that both players could appeal the fines.
World No.2 Nelly Korda is the highest-ranked player in the tournament, which begins at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on 19 January.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Luke Donald Says Henrik Stenson Faces Uncomfortable Week In Abu Dhabi
Donald and the man he succeeded as Ryder Cup captain both play in this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship
By Mike Hall • Published
-
‘Golf Saved My Life’ – The Player Who Overcame Paralysis
Welshman Dylan Baines fought back from a devastating injury to win the EDGA’s Algarve Open last year
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Nelly Korda Signs With TaylorMade
The World No.2 has signed a new equipment deal with TaylorMade
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Report: TaylorMade Set To Sign Nelly Korda And Brooke Henderson
According to reports, the Major winners are both close to signing equipment deals with TaylorMade
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
LPGA Star Nelly Korda Signs With Nike
The Major winner and World No.2 revealed via her social media that she has signed with Nike
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Why Paige Spiranac Was Right To Tackle Sexist Golf Post
This week was another sad reminder that sexism still exists in golf
By Carly Frost • Published
-
Lydia Ko To Play $5m Aramco Saudi Ladies International
The World No.1 will return to the scene of her dominant triumph in 2021
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Paige Spiranac Roasts Twitter User For 'Slow Female Golfers' Slur
The social media personality wasn't shy in shutting down comments that stereotyped female golfers as slow
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
LET Announces Record Prize Money For New 2023 Season
Ladies European Tour will have over €35 million in prize money for the new season as the 2023 schedule was announced
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Pro Secures LPGA Tour Card Following Penalty Mishap 12 Months Ago
In an emotional final day at the LPGA Q-Series, Samantha Wagner secured a card, after a penalty last year cost her by a shot
By Matt Cradock • Published