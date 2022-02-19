'He's Good For What He Needs To Be' - Leona Maguire Roasts Niall Horan's Golf Game

Leona Maguire is quickly becoming one of the most talked about players in golf. A recent LPGA Tour win, the 27-year-old also enjoying an undefeated debut at the Solheim Cup, securing 4.5 points out of 5 as she played a pivotal role in Europe's 15 - 13 victory.

On Friday night though, it was away from the course where Maguire showed her class, with an interview on RTE's The Late Late Show producing a humorous moment between Maguire and the show's host, Ryan Tubridy.

Set to appear alongside Maguire, was Modest! Golf Management Founder, Niall Horan (Modest! also manages Maguire). Unfortunately, the singer/songwriter had fallen ill thus, wasn't able to attend the programme. However, that didn't stop the host from asking the Irishwoman about Horan's golf game, providing a funny moment where Maguire said: "He's good for what he needs to be!"

Check out the interview below:

"He's good for what he needs to be!" 🤣 👏@leona_maguire absolutely ROASTING @NiallOfficial's golf skills!! 😂 #LateLate pic.twitter.com/qEqTXeWTMxFebruary 18, 2022 See more

Maguire, who was on the programme to talk about her recent LPGA Drive On Championship success, as well as her rise up the world rankings, gave a great interview on the long-running show, with one of the highlights being her description of the former One Direction stars golf game.

"He's obsessed with golf, he absolutely loves the game and it's fantastic to have him on my team as well," said Maguire. "I mean... yeah... he's a good golfer, he's good for what he needs to be, but he plays all the time. He's around a 7 or 8 handicap, so he's alright, he can hold his own."

The interview was extremely well received on Twitter, with users commenting: "Great to see Leona Maguire on the show. What she has achieved in such a short space of time as a pro golfer is amazing. She is a credit to her family and her country. What a future she has."

While another said: "Leona Maguire: A class act". It wasn't just users who commented, with Maguire herself sending out a post with the caption: "He’s a better golfer than I am singer that’s for sure @NiallOfficial."

Horan caddying for McIlroy at the 2015 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Horan, who does indeed play off an 8-handicap, has regularly featured at pro-am events, as well as caddying for Rory McIlroy at the Masters par 3 event in 2015.

Alongside playing, the Irish singer founded the successful Modest! Golf Management company where Maguire, Tyrrell Hatton, Guido Migliozzi, Connor Syme, Olivia Cowan, and Brendan Lawlor are all part of the team.