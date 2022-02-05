Leona Maguire Cruises To Historic LPGA Tour Title

The 27-year-old had started the final round in a share of the lead. However, six birdies in a 10 hole stretch catapulted Maguire to a three shot victory and a little slice of history, as she became the first ever Irish LPGA Tour winner.

"It's a bit surreal, it's been 17-years in the making and you wonder if it is ever going to happen, but I'm honestly really proud with how I played all week, especially with today," said Maguire.

"I mean, Dermot (Maguire's caddie), was incredible on the bag today and he kept me calm all week. I've got a lot of people to thank, it's been a long road and I'm just so relieved if anything else.

A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour) A photo posted by on

Beginning the final day at the LPGA Drive On Championship, Maguire started in a share of the lead with American, Marina Alex. Early on in the round though, it was Brittany Altomare who made the early running, with five birdies in a row from the 2nd to the 6th boosting her into a share of the lead with Alex, who was one-under for her round.

Maguire though has shown tenaciousness time and time again. At the Solheim Cup for example, she was the only player to play all five sessions, posting four wins and a halve in her rookie showing. Being one shot back in Florida, the 27-year-old would ignite, producing birdies at the 7th and 8th to take a one-shot lead going into the back nine.

Further birdies followed at the 10th, 11th and 13th to extend her lead to a comfortable five strokes. Even with the likes of Lexi Thompson trying to chase down the Irishwoman, Maguire remained steady, with another gain at the 16th keeping her lead intact.

Maguire spent 135 weeks as the women's world amateur number one (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite a bogey at the par-5 last, the historic title was Maguire's, with her three-shot victory a well-received one worldwide: "I did a lot of work in the off season and I knew my game was close," said Maguire.

"This win is huge for Irish golf, there was never an Irish player on the Tour, let alone a winner. Hopefully there's a lot of people watching at home tonight with big smiles on their faces and little girls watching who are thinking that one day they can hole that putt too."