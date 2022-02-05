Leona Maguire Cruises To Historic LPGA Tour Title
Maguire produced a relentless performance on the final day to become the first Irishwoman to win an LPGA Tour tournament
The 27-year-old had started the final round in a share of the lead. However, six birdies in a 10 hole stretch catapulted Maguire to a three shot victory and a little slice of history, as she became the first ever Irish LPGA Tour winner.
"It's a bit surreal, it's been 17-years in the making and you wonder if it is ever going to happen, but I'm honestly really proud with how I played all week, especially with today," said Maguire.
"I mean, Dermot (Maguire's caddie), was incredible on the bag today and he kept me calm all week. I've got a lot of people to thank, it's been a long road and I'm just so relieved if anything else.
A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour)
A photo posted by on
Beginning the final day at the LPGA Drive On Championship, Maguire started in a share of the lead with American, Marina Alex. Early on in the round though, it was Brittany Altomare who made the early running, with five birdies in a row from the 2nd to the 6th boosting her into a share of the lead with Alex, who was one-under for her round.
Maguire though has shown tenaciousness time and time again. At the Solheim Cup for example, she was the only player to play all five sessions, posting four wins and a halve in her rookie showing. Being one shot back in Florida, the 27-year-old would ignite, producing birdies at the 7th and 8th to take a one-shot lead going into the back nine.
Further birdies followed at the 10th, 11th and 13th to extend her lead to a comfortable five strokes. Even with the likes of Lexi Thompson trying to chase down the Irishwoman, Maguire remained steady, with another gain at the 16th keeping her lead intact.
Despite a bogey at the par-5 last, the historic title was Maguire's, with her three-shot victory a well-received one worldwide: "I did a lot of work in the off season and I knew my game was close," said Maguire.
"This win is huge for Irish golf, there was never an Irish player on the Tour, let alone a winner. Hopefully there's a lot of people watching at home tonight with big smiles on their faces and little girls watching who are thinking that one day they can hole that putt too."
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Watch: Jordan Spieth Hits One Of The Scariest Shots In Golf At Pebble Beach
The three-time Major champion was faced with a slightly uncomfortable situation during his round on Saturday
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Saudis Recruit Top Lawyer In Anticipation Of Rumoured Golf League
Senior FA Executive, Polly Handford, will team up with the Saudi Golf League as the possibility of legal action becomes more likely
By Matt Cradock • Published