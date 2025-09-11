'He’s Been Incredible' - Keegan Bradley Impressed By Bryson DeChambeau Being 'Willing To Go Above And Beyond For This Team'

You can't say Bryson DeChambeau isn't trying his best to be a team player ahead of the Ryder Cup - even though the hostilities between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have made it a touch awkward.

Keegan Bradley has 10 of his 12 Team USA members teeing it up at the Procore Championship this week as his key Ryder Cup warm-up, with both DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele missing.

DeChambeau isn't allowed to play due to the ongoing PGA Tour suspension for playing on LIV Golf, but that hasn't stopped him from heading to Napa in California to be with his teammates.

And Bradley has been delighted that DeChambeau has been williing "to go above and beyond for this team" as they prepare to face Europe at Bethpage Black.

The LIV Golf spat with the PGA Tour has led to some cross words between players, but DeChambeau has worked hard to ensure there's no awkwardness from what undoubtedly is an awkward situation.

"We’re in an awkward spot with where we sit in the golf world," Bradley addmited. "A lot of that responsibility has fallen on Bryson. He has to make a much bigger effort than a lot of the guys.

"Bryson was there last night. He’s been incredible. He’s been more than willing to go above and beyond for this team. I think it’s a testament to what a good teammate Bryson is.

"I think it’s actually really cool to see, for the guys to see - it’s easy for the guys to come play here and come to dinner. Bryson’s got to get on a plane, he’s got to come to these meetings and I think it’s a great thing, shows the commitment in that Bryson has for the team.

"He’s going to be a huge asset for us. Obviously from the standpoint of how good of a player he is, but also he’s fun to be around, he’s great to the younger guys. It’s fun for us to see Bryson in an atmosphere outside the golf course as well."

'It shows that he just cares' - Morikawa

For such a popular and public figure these days, DeChambeau's commitment to Team USA has gone under the radar, with Collin Morikawa revealing that he's been mixing with the team on a few occasions.

"Not just this week, he’s made efforts to come out to other meetings and other dinners as well," Morikawa said of DeChambeau.

"It shows that he just cares. Like I said, I think this whole individual aspect, we’ve all thrown that out the window and we will all do what it takes to be with the team.

"So to have him there yesterday, being around the team, hanging out, like they’re all positives for us. I think the more we can all be together, which we’ve already been, the closer we’re going to be and the more comfortable we’re going be to.

"It’s been pretty seamless I think through all my team events, like there hasn’t been any awkwardness around anyone. I’m not saying just because we lost in Rome there was awkwardness in the team room.

"All of us have been great together, but just adding the extra little dinners, hanging out, that just shows that he cares. Like I said, he’s going to do everything it takes and everything we need and we need from him to go out and put points on the board."