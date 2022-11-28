Hero Cup Teams Revealed By Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald
Playing captains Molinari and Fleetwood each know nine of the ten players on their sides for the Europe vs GB&I match in January
A total of 18 players have been named for January's Europe vs GB&I Hero Cup, selected by Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.
Playing captains Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood are each joined by eight other players, with both sides still to select their final team member.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top four Europeans - Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland - are not currently listed, with all four seemingly guaranteed to make Team Europe for Rome 2023.
The Hero Cup will be headlined by the playing captains Molinari and Fleetwood as well as the likes of Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren and Thomas Pieters, with both sides featuring a number of younger players who captain Donald will have his eyes on.
Rome potentials including Seamus Power, Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre and Guido Migliozzi are also set to feature. Rasmus Hojgaard is currently listed for Continental Europe, with his twin brother Nicolai not yet included.
The last two players will be announced at the end of the DP World Tour calendar year.
“Having worked closely with Tommy and Fran on building the two teams, I’m delighted with the mix of players who will be on show at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in January," Luke Donald said.
“We all thought it was important to combine experience and youthfulness and I think we have found that balance with a mixture of Major Champions and Ryder Cup players, alongside guys who are hoping to secure a spot in Rome next year.”
HERO CUP TEAM CONTINENTAL EUROPE
- Francesco MOLINARI (C)
- Thomas DETRY
- Rasmus HØJGAARD
- Adrian MERONK
- Guido MIGLIOZZI
- Alex NOREN
- Victor PEREZ
- Thomas PIETERS
- Sepp STRAKA
- Player TBC
HERO CUP TEAM GREAT BRITAIN AND IRELAND
- Tommy FLEETWOOD (C)
- Ewen FERGUSON
- Tyrrell HATTON
- Shane LOWRY
- Robert MACINTYRE
- Séamus POWER
- Callum SHINKWIN
- Jordan SMITH
- Matt WALLACE
- Player TBC
The Hero Cup takes place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from January 13-15.
