Hero Cup Teams Revealed By Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald

A total of 18 players have been named for January's Europe vs GB&I Hero Cup, selected by Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

Playing captains Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood are each joined by eight other players, with both sides still to select their final team member.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top four Europeans - Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland - are not currently listed, with all four seemingly guaranteed to make Team Europe for Rome 2023.

The Hero Cup will be headlined by the playing captains Molinari and Fleetwood as well as the likes of Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren and Thomas Pieters, with both sides featuring a number of younger players who captain Donald will have his eyes on.

Rome potentials including Seamus Power, Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre and Guido Migliozzi are also set to feature. Rasmus Hojgaard is currently listed for Continental Europe, with his twin brother Nicolai not yet included.

The last two players will be announced at the end of the DP World Tour calendar year.

“Having worked closely with Tommy and Fran on building the two teams, I’m delighted with the mix of players who will be on show at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in January," Luke Donald said.



“We all thought it was important to combine experience and youthfulness and I think we have found that balance with a mixture of Major Champions and Ryder Cup players, alongside guys who are hoping to secure a spot in Rome next year.”

HERO CUP TEAM CONTINENTAL EUROPE

Francesco MOLINARI (C)

Thomas DETRY

Rasmus HØJGAARD

Adrian MERONK

Guido MIGLIOZZI

Alex NOREN

Victor PEREZ

Thomas PIETERS

Sepp STRAKA

Player TBC

HERO CUP TEAM GREAT BRITAIN AND IRELAND

Tommy FLEETWOOD (C)

Ewen FERGUSON

Tyrrell HATTON

Shane LOWRY

Robert MACINTYRE

Séamus POWER

Callum SHINKWIN

Jordan SMITH

Matt WALLACE

Player TBC

The Hero Cup takes place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from January 13-15.

