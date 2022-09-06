DP World Tour Unveils New Match Play Team Event in Abu Dhabi

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The DP World Tour today announced the Hero Cup, a new team match play contest aimed at giving European players experience in the format, that will take place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from January 13-15, 2023.

Two ten-man teams comprising players from Great Britain & Ireland and Continental Europe will be selected by Luke Donald, who will preside over the event in his capacity as 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain, in consultation with the two team captains, who will be named in due course.

Donald will work with both teams in Abu Dhabi and will keep a close eye on the action inside the ropes across the three days, with the contest consisting of one session of foursomes, one session of fourballs and one session of singles matches, with all 20 players taking part in each session.

The new event is the latest example of how much trust and influence Luke Donald has been given ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. Only last week it was revealed that the Englishman overhauled the qualification period, which is due to begin at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth later this week, as well as the introduction of six captain's picks.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club itself is no stranger to championship golf having played host to the HSBC Abu Dhabi Golf Championship for over a decade prior to its move to Yas Links.

The Hero Cup is likely to be seen as a successor to the Seve Trophy - a biennial match play event played between Great Britain and Ireland and Continental Europe that was last played in 2013.

Speaking of the new event, Donald said: "I spoke to a number of former Ryder Cup Captains who were strong advocates of how similar events in the past have benefitted players who were pushing to make Ryder Cup teams, as well as their own captaincy journey."

The two teams will be confirmed following the conclusion of the 2022 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, with performance on the DP World Tour Rankings taken into account in the player selection process.