Here's How Much The Winning Caddie Will Earn At The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

The PGA Tour is preparing for its sixth Signature Event of the 2024 season, with a total prize purse of $20 million set to be shared out among its 69 competitors

Wyndham Clark and his caddie, John Ellis pose with their winner's trophies after the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

The sixth Signature Event of the PGA Tour season takes place this week via the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina.

Wyndham Clark and his caddie John Ellis are the defending champions of this event after the Colorado-born golfer and his sidekick triumphed by four shots this time last year.

49 out of the top-50 members of the reshuffled FedEx Cup standings from the 2022-23 season will be in the field for the 2024 running, while 'The Next 10' - which includes the top-10 players on the current FedExCup points list, not otherwise exempt via a higher priority category - are also due to tee it up.

Kevin Tway, last week's winner Taylor Pendrith, Ben Kohles, Billy Horschel and Alex Noren complete the Aon Swing 5 qualifiers - designed to give every PGA Tour competitor a chance at making a Signature Event - at the Wells Fargo Championship. 

Meanwhile, Gary Woodland, Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott, and Quail Hollow resident Webb Simpson make up the sponsor's exemptions for this week.

Scottie Scheffler's caddie Ted Scott at the RBC Heritage 2024

Scottie Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The only notable player not to feature in this week's limited field is Scottie Scheffler, who won the past two Signature Events - the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the RBC Heritage - either side of his second Masters victory.

The men's World No.1 will not be in contention this time as he awaits the birth of his first child with wife, Meredith. Caddie Ted Scott has also been given the week off as a result after earning close to $2 million via Scheffler's achievements in 2024 alone.

And with Scheffler and Scott not around to vacuum up any winnings for at least a few days, many of the other competitors will be viewing this tournament as a legitimate chance to change their seasons and potentially their careers.

In what is the final Wells Fargo Championship under its current name - following the news that the financial services company is ending its backing of the event - a $20 million purse is on the line, $3.6 million of which will go to the winner.

Most PGA Tour pros adhere to a standard 10% cut for their caddie, with between five and seven per cent going to their looper depending on how high up they finish. Therefore, the winning bagman should take home $360,000 for their week's work.

