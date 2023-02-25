‘He Doesn't Know Anything About LIV’ – Greg Norman Hits Out At Rory McIlroy

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has reopened his war of words with Rory McIlroy in a taped interview with Golf.com.

The interview was released to coincide with the new LIV Golf League season that has begun with the LIV Golf Mayakoba tournament at El Camaleon Golf Club. In it, the Australian spoke about a range of issues concerning the League, including its ongoing efforts to secure eligibility for Official World Golf Ranking points and its new franchise model that offers an equity stake in its teams for its captains.

However, Norman also addressed the ongoing feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf as the newer circuit tries to establish itself at the top of the game. McIlroy is one of the PGA Tour players who has been most outspoken on the issue of its rival, and, last November, called on Norman to quit as LIV CEO for any chance of ending the civil wall between the two parties.

Norman, though, said McIlroy doesn’t know what is talking about. He said: “Rory doesn’t know anything, right? All due respect, Rory. He doesn’t know anything about LIV. He knows something about the PGA Tour. I’ve always been a fan of Rory McIlroy’s. My advice to him is just sit back, take stock, watch what you say, because in the end, there will be a situation where, you know, he’ll be asked a few questions that he may not want to be answering.”

"All due respect to Rory, he doesn't know anything about LIV."Greg Norman sounds off on Rory's criticism and LIV's path forward.

Norman has previously stated that he pays zero attention to McIlroy and another critic of his, Tiger Woods, and that he will be with LIV for a long period of time. As well as reiterating that claim in the latest interview, he also hit back at reports that he would be replaced as LIV Golf CEO. He said: “I’m still here, simple as that. I have full support of my investor, full support of my board. Maybe somebody just trying to start a rumour just to collapse us internally. That is 100% not true.”

In the days leading up to the start of the new season, Norman also gave a wide-ranging interview to the People I (Mostly) Admire podcast, where, as well as revealing some of his friends no longer speak to him due to his involvement with LIV Golf, he also claimed to have held talks with a 2022 Major winner about joining the circuit, but that he opted to remain on PGA Tour.

Norman's comments aren't the only criticism McIlroy has faced in recent days from a high-profile LIV Golf figure. Earlier in the week, his former friend Sergio Garcia said McIlroy was "lacking maturity" on the pair's feud concerning the Spaniard's move to the PGA Tour rival.