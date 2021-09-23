Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, collapsed on the 18th hole before receiving medical attention.



Harry Potter Actor Collapses At Celebrity Ryder Cup

Taking part in the celebrity version of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Felton had been taken ill whilst playing the 18th hole in Wisconsin.

Felton, who first played the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films when he was just 14 years old, appeared at the BMW PGA Pro-Am only a couple of weeks ago. The actor is believed to be around a 15 handicap.

Featuring in the celebrity match, the 34-year-old had actually celebrated his birthday yesterday and was reaching the end of his round when he collapsed on the green, doctors were then called to assist the actor.

After receiving medical treatment on the golf course, Felton was seen conscious and lying down on a cart, eventually being driven away for further treatment.

There has been no recent updates on the stars condition.

The event, which featured the likes of Teemu Selanne, Mandy Rose, Toni Kukoc, Mike Eruzione, Stephanie Szostak, A.J. Hawk, Dan Jansen, Alessandro Del Piero, Kelly Slater and Sasha Vujacic, was part of a week-long schedule of events before the 43rd Ryder Cup got underway.

The actual event begins on Friday, with Team Europe looking to retain the trophy that they claimed at Le Golf National in 2018.