Harry Kane Attends The Masters 24 Hours After Leading Spurs To Premier League Victory
The Englishman backed Cameron Smith to win The Masters in the Sky Sports studio
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
England and Tottenham hero Harry Kane is at Augusta National for the final round of The Masters around 24 hours after leading Tottenham to a 4-0 win away to Aston Villa.
Kane was spotted in the Sky Sports studio ahead of the final round at Augusta where Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith battle it out for their maiden Major titles and the coveted Green Jacket.
The striker is backing Cam Smith to win this year's opening men's Major, saying "He can make birdies, get on a hot run on the back nine. I fancy him to be four-or-five-under today."
Harry Kane's backing Cam Smith to come from behind and win the Masters on the final day an Augusta National 👇 pic.twitter.com/E22Fgh65RUApril 10, 2022
Kane also said in the Sky studio how he gets more nervous playing golf than football, and that he has a huge appreciation for the world's best golfers after seeing the slopes and severity of Augusta National.
"Sometimes when I'm on the first tee in front of a crowd I'll get more nervous than what I do when I'm playing football so just appreciating what they're doing," he said. "I mean when you see some of the holes and the slopes on the greens around this place. It just shows how good they are when they're making so many birdies."
Kane is a big golf fan and a very good player himself, having shot under par for the first time back in 2018. The Englishman is known to play at Beaverbrook Golf Club in Leatherhead, Surrey, one the UK's most exclusive golf clubs. He is thought to have a very low single digit handicap and is one of the best golfing footballers along with Andriy Schevchenko and John Terry.
John Terry recently announced on social media that he had achieved his goal of becoming a scratch golfer following his retirement in 2018. Terry plays at Wentworth Golf Club, also in Surrey.
Twitter was quick to notice Harry Kane on our TV screens at Augusta National, with SportNation tweeting: "How’d he get there so quick!!??"
- Masters Leaderboard 2022, Latest Scores, Live Coverage From Augusta National Final Round
How’d he get there so quick!!?? ✈️ #HarryKane #themasters pic.twitter.com/lcKeAoFTxjApril 10, 2022
Harry Kane talking live on Sky Sports from Augusta 😂#themastersApril 10, 2022
Harry Kane at the Masters. Spurs have a few days off so belted it out there after yesterday’s win at Villa.April 10, 2022
Harry Kane must have got a taxi from Villa Park straight to the airport to head to Augusta 🤣 🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/FQjyupj2CPApril 10, 2022
Harry Kane a pundit at The Masters… okay then 😂 #themasters pic.twitter.com/Z7cy8hgFzpApril 10, 2022
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: Titleist 818H2
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Min Woo Lee
Check out these 10 facts about the former Rolex Series winner
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton Finds Water After Overruling Caddie
On the 11th hole at Augusta National, Hatton had a slight disagreement with his caddie, before finding the pond
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton Finds Water After Overruling Caddie
On the 11th hole at Augusta National, Hatton had a slight disagreement with his caddie, before finding the pond
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Masters Rules Incident - Why Was Scottie Scheffler Allowed To Change His Ball?
Scottie Scheffler was forced to take a drop at the last hole at Augusta National, with some viewers curious as to why the number on the ball had changed
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
ESPN Announce Record Viewing Figures Following Tiger's Return
Thanks to Tiger Woods' return, ESPN saw a 21% increase in viewing figures on Thursday and 31% on Friday
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Masters Leaderboard 2022, Latest Scores, Live Coverage From Augusta National Final Round
The final round of the 2022 Masters is here, follow all the latest action including the latest scores and leaderboard
By Tom Clarke • Published
-
The Masters Weather Forecast 2022
We could be in for a colder and wetter Augusta National this year...
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
The Masters Final Round Tee Times 2022
Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith go out in the final group at 2.40pm local (7.40pm BST)
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Saves Bogey After Rules Drama On 18th At The Masters
The World No.1 managed to salvage a bogey down the last after pulling his drive into a bush
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
WATCH: Kevin Na Five Putts The 16th At The Masters
At the iconic 16th hole, Kevin Na produced a rare five-putt, as he moved from one to four-over-par for the tournament
By Matt Cradock • Published