Harry Kane Attends The Masters 24 Hours After Leading Spurs To Premier League Victory

England and Tottenham hero Harry Kane is at Augusta National for the final round of The Masters around 24 hours after leading Tottenham to a 4-0 win away to Aston Villa.

Kane was spotted in the Sky Sports studio ahead of the final round at Augusta where Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith battle it out for their maiden Major titles and the coveted Green Jacket.

The striker is backing Cam Smith to win this year's opening men's Major, saying "He can make birdies, get on a hot run on the back nine. I fancy him to be four-or-five-under today."

Harry Kane's backing Cam Smith to come from behind and win the Masters on the final day an Augusta National 👇 pic.twitter.com/E22Fgh65RUApril 10, 2022 See more

Kane also said in the Sky studio how he gets more nervous playing golf than football, and that he has a huge appreciation for the world's best golfers after seeing the slopes and severity of Augusta National.

"Sometimes when I'm on the first tee in front of a crowd I'll get more nervous than what I do when I'm playing football so just appreciating what they're doing," he said. "I mean when you see some of the holes and the slopes on the greens around this place. It just shows how good they are when they're making so many birdies."

Kane is a big golf fan and a very good player himself, having shot under par for the first time back in 2018. The Englishman is known to play at Beaverbrook Golf Club in Leatherhead, Surrey, one the UK's most exclusive golf clubs. He is thought to have a very low single digit handicap and is one of the best golfing footballers along with Andriy Schevchenko and John Terry.

John Terry recently announced on social media that he had achieved his goal of becoming a scratch golfer following his retirement in 2018. Terry plays at Wentworth Golf Club, also in Surrey.

Twitter was quick to notice Harry Kane on our TV screens at Augusta National, with SportNation tweeting: "How’d he get there so quick!!??"

How’d he get there so quick!!?? ✈️ #HarryKane #themasters pic.twitter.com/lcKeAoFTxjApril 10, 2022 See more

Harry Kane talking live on Sky Sports from Augusta 😂#themastersApril 10, 2022 See more

Harry Kane at the Masters. Spurs have a few days off so belted it out there after yesterday’s win at Villa.April 10, 2022 See more

Harry Kane must have got a taxi from Villa Park straight to the airport to head to Augusta 🤣 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FQjyupj2CPApril 10, 2022 See more