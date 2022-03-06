John Terry Reveals His Unbelievable Golf Handicap

We all know that many, many sportsmen and women love the game of golf, with multiple footballers, tennis stars, cricketers and boxers often seen swapping the comfort of their respected sports for the game of golf.

Some are also very, very good at it! Former Hull City and Fulham player, Jimmy Bullard, competed in a few EuroPro Tour events and even finished T22 in one tournament at Chart Hills.

Other footballers, like Gareth Bale, have even put their name to a European (now DP World Tour) event, with the four-time Champions League winner hosting the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor. Bale is so golf crazy, he even reportedly has a replica of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in his back garden!

Recently, five-time Premier League winner, John Terry, showed off his impressive handicap on Twitter, with the former Chelsea captain showcasing his 1.1 golfing handicap.

The Premier League legend has always loved the game and would regularly watch it on the television when he was growing up. Watching Tiger Woods in his prime, Terry actually admits that Woods was one of his heroes and that watching his determination to succeed was a valuable lesson for him growing up.

Despite being right-footed when playing football, Terry actually plays golf left-handed, admitting that, when he tried to play right-handed, "it didn't feel right." Currently, the 41-year-old plays two to three times a week, with the former Chelsea captain a member of the iconic Wentworth Golf Club.

Terry regularly posts videos and pictures of himself on the golf course. Back in January, he posted a snap of him at the famous TPC Sawgrass, host venue of the PGA Tour's flagship event, The Players Championship.

As well as TPC Sawgrass, Terry has also played at The Wisely and Monte Rei Golf & Country Club in Portugal, where he apparently made five birdies off the back tees. The Chelsea defender, was also seen at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am, as well the 2018 Pro-Am at the British Masters.

Along with Terry, former team-mate and World Footballer of the Year, Andriy Shevchenko, has previously played in a professional tournament, whilst British tennis star, Tim Henman, also plays to a high standard.

Former England cricketer, Kevin Pietersen, recently broke par for the first time, whilst retired England and Bath rugby player, Matt Banahan, took part in a EuroPro Tour event at Cumberwell Park in 2021.