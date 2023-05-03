Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown Purse, Prize Money And Teams 2023
Some of the world’s best players, including World No.1 Nelly Korda, compete as eight international teams of four play for a $2m purse
The Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown returns to the schedule for the first time in five years as the top eight countries, according to positions of players in the world rankings, compete in a match play format.
Eight four-player international teams compete in a round-robin group stage, with the top two from each qualifying for the semi-finals.
This year, the action takes place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco as some of the world’s top players from the USA, Korea, Japan, Sweden, England, Thailand, Australia and China compete.
Before the tournament even began there was some controversy. Firstly, it was revealed Swede Linn Grant would miss the tournament due to her vaccination status despite qualifying. Restrictions for air travellers to the US will be lifted on 11 May, but that doesn’t come soon enough for her to compete this week, so Caroline Hedwall plays instead.
The England team faced some significant disruption even closer to the tournament as Georgia Hall and Charlie Hull withdrew due to injury and illness respectively, which means opportunities have opened up for Alice Hewson and Liz Young. Nevertheless, the late withdrawal of the duo in the original lineup didn’t go down well with fellow England team member Brontë Law.
After Spain won the inaugural competition in 2014, the US took the title two years later before Korea triumphed in 2018 and the latter two countries are expected to dominate again this year.
One look at the teams explains why. The US is blessed with World No.1 Nelly Korda and World No.4 Lilia Vu, who demonstrated her rising star credentials by winning the Chevron Championship less than two weeks ago. World No.7 Lexi Thompson and 2017 Women’s PGA Champion Danielle Kang complete the line-up.
As for Korea, they can draw on the abilities of World No.3 Jin Young Ko, World No.9 Hyo Joo Kim, three-time Major winner In Gee Chun and World No.25 Hye Jin Choi.
It’s not just the favoured two teams that have world-class players, though. Thailand boasts World No.5 Atthaya Thitikul, who demonstrated her capabilities with a tie for fourth at the Chevron Championship.
Elsewhere, China has World No.13 Xiyu Lin, who reached the playoff at last week’s JM Eagle LA Championship before being edged out by Australian Hannah Green, who also plays alongside World No.6 Minjee Lee.
Other players of note include World No.15 Nasa Hataoka, who is part of the Japan team, while despite the absence of Grant, Sweden still has three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist and World No.30 Maja Stark in its ranks.
The teams are competing for a purse of $2m, while the winning team will claim $500,000, with $125,000 shared between its participants.
Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and teams for the 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown.
Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money (Team/Individual)
|1st
|$500,000/$125,000
|2nd
|$330,000/$75,900
|3rd
|$280,000/$64,400
|4th
|$240,000/$55,200
|5th
|$185,000/$42,550
|6th
|$170,000/$39,100
|7th
|$155,000/$35,650
|8th
|$140,000/$32,200
Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown Teams 2023
|Team
|Players
|USA
|Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Lilia Vu, Danielle Kang
|Korea
|Jin Young Ko, Hyo-Joo Kim, In Gee Chun, Hye Jin Choi
|Japan
|Nasa Hataoka, Ayaka Furue, Yuka Saso, Hinako Shibuno
|Sweden
|Maja Stark, Madelene Sagstrom, Anna Nordqvist, Caroline Hedwall
|England
|Alice Hewson, Liz Young, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Bronte Law
|Thailand
|Atthaya Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit, Moriya Jutanugarn, Ariya Jutanugarn
|Australia
|Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Stephanie Kyriacou, Sarah Kemp
|China
|Xiyu Lin, Ruoning Yin, Yu Liu, Ruixin Liu
Where Is The 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown Being Played?
The tournament is being played at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. The Willie Watson and Sam Whiting-designed course has held several high-profile tournaments, including the Presidents Cup in 2009 and the 2020 PGA Championship.
What Is The Format For The 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown?
The eight teams will be seeded in two pools with fourball matches over the first three days. The top two teams in each pool progress to the semi-final on Sunday morning. Teams that finished top of each pool face the runners-up in the opposite pool in two singles matches and a foursome. All four semi-final teams then play in an identical format in the afternoon, with the semi-final runners up competing for third place and the two winning semi-finalists facing off for the title.
