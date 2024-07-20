LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman On-Site At 152nd Open Championship
Two-time Open champion and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has been invited to this year's championship, it has been confirmed
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman is on-site at the 152nd Open, it has been confirmed.
Revealed by Golf Digest, Norman was officially invited as a past champion with access to hospitality.
The Australian's two Major victories each came at The Open, with Norman winning his first Claret Jug in 1986 at Turnberry before winning again at Royal St George's in 1993. He was also second here at Royal Troon to Mark Calcavecchia in 1989, where he lost in a playoff alongside Wayne Grady.
“It's good to be back,” Norman told Golf Digest.
“The Open has a lot of history for me. To me, it was the best championship of all. The Masters is the Masters, but I put this one up above all four of them because it is a true open. People can come and play [qualify]. I love the way they rotate the host course and it’s links golf.
"In my professional career, I prided myself on coming back and playing the Open Championship."
Norman also told Golf Digest that he is happy to see LIV and its players being more accepted into the golf landscape.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“I think in the beginning there was a lot of I guess misinterpretation of the situation," he said.
"I love seeing the way things have settled down, now. Everybody's seen that within the ecosystem, LIV Golf has been accepted and the players deserve to be in these big championships.”
It is the second men's Major of the year that he has attended after he was spotted at Augusta National in April. He was there as a ticket holder, not an invitee, after purchasing passes via the secondary market.
The former World No.1's trip to Augusta was a very pleasant one, with the Australian thanking fans on social media for their praise of what he had achieved with LIV Golf.
"It was humbling, moving and I was taken aback by your words of encouragement - “thank you for what you have done for golf”, “don’t stop”, “Love LIV”, and the one that got to me personally and emotionally “welcome back", he said.
Norman's invite to this year's championship shows a thawing in golf's civil war, especially considering he was controversially not invited to the 150th Open at St Andrews due to his ties with LIV Golf.
"In response to enquiries regarding The R&A Celebration of Champions field and the Champions’ Dinner, we can confirm that we contacted Greg Norman to advise him that we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion," the R&A said in 2022.
"The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the Championship and its heritage. Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend. We hope that when circumstances allow Greg will be able to attend again in future."
Norman said at the time that he was disappointed to not be invited.
“I’m disappointed with their decision, particularly given it is The 150th Open. I have been a staunch proponent of the R&A since 1977 and a proud Champion Golfer of the Year – twice," he said.
Norman will be supporting the likes of Joaquin Niemann and Dean Burmester this weekend at Troon where they are leading the LIV Golf leaderboard at The Open - albeit some way back of leader Shane Lowry.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
The 3 Little-Known Titleist Golf Balls That Are In Play At The Open Championship
The Titleist Pro V1 and V1x is used by hundreds of professionals but, did you know that there are three different variations of it in play this week at Royal Troon
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Calum Scott Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The Amateur Golf Star
Discover more about one of the leading amateurs at The 152nd Open Championship with these facts about his life and career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The 3 Little-Known Titleist Golf Balls That Are In Play At The Open Championship
The Titleist Pro V1 and V1x is used by hundreds of professionals but, did you know that there are three different variations of it in play this week at Royal Troon
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Custom Scotty Cameron Putter Justin Rose Recently Added In Ahead Of The Open
Rose sits in contention going into the weekend at The Open, with one of the key reasons being down to the putter, a club that he has changed only recently...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Robert MacIntyre Makes Outrageous Par After Playing Right-Handed At The Open
Finding an awkward spot after his tee shot on the 18th, MacIntyre was forced to play his approach right-handed, with the result a par from absolutely nowhere!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Watch The Stunning Moment Si Woo Kim Makes First Hole-In-One Of 2024 Open
The Korean star hit a stunning long iron on the long par 3 17th at Royal Troon that found the bottom of the cup
By Elliott Heath Published
-
This Is The Unique Tunnel The R&A Uses To Help Measure Green Speeds At The Open
The speed of the greens at Royal Troon are measured every morning before play begins - and this is how the ground staff do it
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Flies To Michigan To Support Son Charlie At US Junior Amateur
The 15-time Major winner missed the cut at The Open in Scotland and quickly flew back to America to support his son
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Day 3 From Royal Troon As Si Woo Kim Aces 17th And Burns And Lawrence Round In 65 As Conditions Worsen For Leading Groups
Will Shane Lowry extend his lead or will he be caught by the chasing pack? It's all to play for on Saturday at Troon
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Max Homa Holes Incredible Putt At 18th Hole To Make Open Cut
Needing a birdie at the last, the American rolled in a putt of some 30-feet to make the weekend at Royal Troon
By Matt Cradock Published