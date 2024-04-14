LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Thanks 'Hundreds If Not Thousands' Of Masters Patrons For 'Unanimous Support' On Augusta Return

Norman was seen earlier this week walking among the patrons at The Masters - and in a social media message, he thanked many for their "words of encouragement" throughout

Greg Norman pictures walking at Augusta National during day two of The 2024 Masters
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By Jonny Leighfield
published

LIV Golf League CEO Greg Norman says he felt "unanimous support" from "hundreds if not thousands of people" for the 54-hole circuit while attending The Masters this week.

Norman was first reportedly seen on site at Augusta National during the final round of practice on Wednesday before going on to follow Rory McIlroy's group during the opening day of the tournament.

Despite James Corrigan of The Telegraph writing that some LIV officials had been extended an official invite by Augusta, Norman's son, Greg Norman Jr, said his father was not one of those and was forced to purchase a second-hand Masters ticket after seeing the former PGA Tour player's request for an invite denied.

When Norman Sr did arrive, he claimed the reaction towards him was unequivocally positive and his first experience of The Masters outside of the ropes was full of handshakes and hugs with people who wished the LIV CEO all the best.

Writing on Instagram, Norman said: "The few days I spent at Augusta walking - for the first time ever - behind the ropes, embedded in heartbeat of golf - the patrons - were extremely powerful and poignant.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman walking at the 2024 Masters

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman walking along as a patron at the 2024 Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The hundreds if not thousands of people, from the drivers, to the parking lot attendants, security guards, the servers in the concession stands (yes had my first Ham Cheese sandwich and Peach ice cream sandwich :-)), the guys who controlled the gallery cross walks, but most importantly to the patrons of @themasters - thank you for your unanimous support.

"It was humbling, moving and I was taken aback by your words of encouragement - “thank you for what you have done for golf”, “don’t stop”, “Love LIV”, and the one that got to me personally and emotionally “welcome back.”

"My right hand is sore from shaking hands with each and every one of you as well as the hugs given to so many."

The first meeting of PGA Tour and LIV Golf League players since last July's Open has largely hit the mute button on vocal criticism from either side of golf's continuing civil war, providing welcome respite to those tired of the constant bickering.

A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman)

A photo posted by on

Scottie Scheffler has played a starring role and leads going into Sunday, while Bryson DeChambeau starts four shots back after losing his spot as first-round leader - although he could still snatch a shock victory.

Meanwhile, Norman - who said he was in attendance to lend support to the 13 LIV Golf players at The Masters in 2024 - says "golf is always the winner" no matter who ends up slipping on the Green Jacket.

He continued: "Golf is golf and on the hallowed grounds of Augusta National healthy competition (which is the bedrock of 🇺🇸) resonated. Thank you all for the 3 days of incredible and touching memories!

"And to the players contending the final round today, enjoy the purity of the game ahead, focus and play hard. Golf is always the winner!"

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸