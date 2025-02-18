YouTube Golf Star Luke Kwon Set For Professional Golf Return

Luke Kwon is in the field for the New Zealand Open, with the former PGA Tour China winner and Good Good star set to feature at Millbrook Golf Resort

Luke Kwon watches his tee shot with a driver
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

The New Zealand Open dates back to 1907 and, for 2025, will provide players with an opportunity to earn a place at The Open Championship.

Among those currently in the field for the tournament, that gets underway on the 27th February to 3rd March, is golf YouTube star Luke Kwon.

Luke Kwon in action at the 2024 Black Mountain Championship on the Asian Tour

Kwon in action during the 2024 Black Mountain Championship on the Asian Tour

(Image credit: Asian Tour)

Possessing over 300,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, the former Good Good member and PGA Tour China winner is set to make his first professional appearance in four months.

Back in October 2024, the 32-year-old featured at the Black Mountain Championship and also the International Series Thailand on the Asian Tour, firing some fine performances along the way.

At the Black Mountain Championship, Kwon produced three birdies in his final eight holes to make the cut and, although he finished with a two-over-par final round of 74, he claimed a share of 65th place.

Lucas Herbert take a shot at LIV Golf Singapore

LIV Golf's Lucas Herbert will be one of the big names teeing it up at the New Zealand Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The following week, at the International Series Thailand, a one-over score wasn't good enough to make the weekend, but in an event that featured the likes of LIV Golfers Peter Uihlein and Sam Horsfield, it was by no means a poor performance.

Having not played in a competitive environment since, it's unclear as to what form Kwon will be in but, what we do know, is that the South Korean star isn't afraid of winning, as shown last year in August when he became the inaugural winner of the PGA Tour Creator Classic.

Following on from the success of the tournaments, the PGA Tour announced that there is set to be three 'creator' events during PGA Tour weeks in 2025 as the circuit continues to lean into the influencer space. Given that Kwon was the first ever winner, it seems justified that he will be present for some, if not, all of the upcoming tournaments held by the PGA Tour.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸