YouTube Golf Star Luke Kwon Set For Professional Golf Return
Luke Kwon is in the field for the New Zealand Open, with the former PGA Tour China winner and Good Good star set to feature at Millbrook Golf Resort
The New Zealand Open dates back to 1907 and, for 2025, will provide players with an opportunity to earn a place at The Open Championship.
Among those currently in the field for the tournament, that gets underway on the 27th February to 3rd March, is golf YouTube star Luke Kwon.
Possessing over 300,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, the former Good Good member and PGA Tour China winner is set to make his first professional appearance in four months.
Back in October 2024, the 32-year-old featured at the Black Mountain Championship and also the International Series Thailand on the Asian Tour, firing some fine performances along the way.
At the Black Mountain Championship, Kwon produced three birdies in his final eight holes to make the cut and, although he finished with a two-over-par final round of 74, he claimed a share of 65th place.
The following week, at the International Series Thailand, a one-over score wasn't good enough to make the weekend, but in an event that featured the likes of LIV Golfers Peter Uihlein and Sam Horsfield, it was by no means a poor performance.
Having not played in a competitive environment since, it's unclear as to what form Kwon will be in but, what we do know, is that the South Korean star isn't afraid of winning, as shown last year in August when he became the inaugural winner of the PGA Tour Creator Classic.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Following on from the success of the tournaments, the PGA Tour announced that there is set to be three 'creator' events during PGA Tour weeks in 2025 as the circuit continues to lean into the influencer space. Given that Kwon was the first ever winner, it seems justified that he will be present for some, if not, all of the upcoming tournaments held by the PGA Tour.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Eila Galitsky Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
The University of South Carolina player is making a big impression on the game, including in one of the Majors - here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Sun Day Red Announces First PGA Tour Ambassador
Tiger Woods' clothing brand has announced their first brand ambassador, with 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year, Karl Vilips, set to don Sun Day Red apparel
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Final LIV Golf Leaderboard At The International Series India
Many LIV Golf players were in the field for the elevated Asian Tour event, and there were mixed fortunes among the group – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
American Pro Claims Four-Shot Win Over Bryson DeChambeau At International Series India
Former World No.1 amateur, Ollie Schniederjans roared to his second pro victory, besting the likes of DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann on the Asian Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Dropped LIV Golfer Leads International Series India As Bryson DeChambeau Has Eventful Debut
In his first event back after his controversial LIV Golf exit, Eugenio Chacarra leads the way in India - where Bryson DeChambeau had an eventful debut
By Paul Higham Published
-
How To Watch Bryson DeChambeau At The International Series India: Live Streams, TV Channels
Here is all the information you need to watch Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann at the Asian Tour's inaugural International Series India.
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
International Series India Prize Money Payout 2025
Bryson DeChambeau headlines a field packed full of LIV Golf League players as the International Series India makes its debut on the Asian Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Chase Koepka Misses Cut In First Start Since LIV Golf Relegation 15 Months Ago
Chase Koepka understandably had some rust in his game as he missed the cut at the Asian Tour's Philippine Open in his first pro event in 15 months
By Paul Higham Published
-
Former LIV Golf Star Set To Make Long-Awaited Return To Pro Golf
Brooks Koepka's younger brother Chase is set to resume his career after a break of over a year having been included in the field for an upcoming Asian Tour event
By Paul Higham Published
-
Two-Time Asian Tour Winner Ben Campbell Joins LIV Golf
Two-time Asian Tour winner Ben Campbell has joined Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC
By Elliott Heath Published