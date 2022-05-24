Golfer Shoots 134 In Tournament Qualifier
A golfer at the BMW Philadelphia Amateur Championship qualifier carded an unlikely number
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The BMW Philadelphia Amateur Championship is one of the most prestigious events in the American amateur game. Having run for well over a century, the field is packed with local and national talent.
Whilst some have earned a place in the field through their season achievements to date, qualifying places were up for grabs this weekend at Inniscrone Golf Club, Pennsylvania.
Even par proved to be the number to beat with Alex Seelig and Jack Wallace sharing medallist honours. The cut line fell at 5-over par, meaning 16 players advanced through to the championship in June.
The day belonged to Seelig and Wallace but one individual proved to be the most talked about. Zane Pysher of Green Pond Country Club produced a 64-over-par round of 134 that included an 18 on the 17th hole. Lucky for us, the popular Twitter account that is Monday Q Info was on hand and provided details of the scene.
Describing the 18, the statement read: "Well we hit the 5th hour mark on the 17th tee and his first [ball] didn't clear the hazard. He hit 4 ball[s] in the hazard from where he had to take a drop so the rules official had him drop on the other side than he hit his 10th shot right behind a tree. Proceeded to hit his 11th right into the tree and had to duck to not get hit by it then punched out, hit, then hit his 13th in the hazard. Put his 15th on the green and made his 18."
The 122nd BMW Philadelphia Amateur Championship will take place June 13-15 and 18 at Philadelphia Country Club and Union League National Golf Club – Liberty Hill (Stroke-Play Qualifying only).
Qualifying events are often said to be more difficult than the tournament itself with one playing with uncertainty as well as their future. That was also the case back in April when one golfer produced a 135 in qualification for the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour.
We have a new record at a Qualifier (not a Monday Q)It’s a 134, and it includes an 18!!! How does one make an 18….well, I have the details. pic.twitter.com/2W9R4MGQaaMay 23, 2022
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.