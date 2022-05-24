Golfer Shoots 134 In Tournament Qualifier

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The BMW Philadelphia Amateur Championship is one of the most prestigious events in the American amateur game. Having run for well over a century, the field is packed with local and national talent.

Whilst some have earned a place in the field through their season achievements to date, qualifying places were up for grabs this weekend at Inniscrone Golf Club, Pennsylvania.

Even par proved to be the number to beat with Alex Seelig and Jack Wallace sharing medallist honours. The cut line fell at 5-over par, meaning 16 players advanced through to the championship in June.

The day belonged to Seelig and Wallace but one individual proved to be the most talked about. Zane Pysher of Green Pond Country Club produced a 64-over-par round of 134 that included an 18 on the 17th hole. Lucky for us, the popular Twitter account that is Monday Q Info was on hand and provided details of the scene.

Describing the 18, the statement read: "Well we hit the 5th hour mark on the 17th tee and his first [ball] didn't clear the hazard. He hit 4 ball[s] in the hazard from where he had to take a drop so the rules official had him drop on the other side than he hit his 10th shot right behind a tree. Proceeded to hit his 11th right into the tree and had to duck to not get hit by it then punched out, hit, then hit his 13th in the hazard. Put his 15th on the green and made his 18."

The 122nd BMW Philadelphia Amateur Championship will take place June 13-15 and 18 at Philadelphia Country Club and Union League National Golf Club – Liberty Hill (Stroke-Play Qualifying only).

Qualifying events are often said to be more difficult than the tournament itself with one playing with uncertainty as well as their future. That was also the case back in April when one golfer produced a 135 in qualification for the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour.