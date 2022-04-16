Golfer Shoots 135 In PGA Tour Qualifier

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The PGA Tour is the pinnacle for all professional golfers. Even qualifying for an event puts you among the world's elite. What's more, winning a PGA Tour tournament can change your life, with a number of avenues and doors being opened if you're able to claim a title.

For some though, just qualifying for a PGA Tour event is an achievement, with a Monday qualifier sometimes turning out to be more competitive than the actual tournament itself. Qualification attempts don't always go well, with one player shooting 135 as they tried to earn a spot at the Valero Texas Open.

🚨🚨NEW RECORD!!This guy almost pulled off the impossible 3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-11-12-13 straight (he’s missing just the 11). At the Valero Pre-Q. 135. ONE-HUNDERED THIRTY-FIVE. pic.twitter.com/pLGup6RtVuApril 14, 2022 See more

In a tweet from the page 'Monday Q Info,' it was revealed that the individual, who was playing a pre-qualifier, made a 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13, with just an 11 missing to complete the run. The final score, which was a 65 on the front and a 70 on the back, came to 135 and 63-over-par.

Played at the Clubs of Kingwood (Forest Course) in Texas, we are uncertain who the individual was but, what we do know, is that four-under-par was the minimum to qualify, with an eight-under-par round score topping the leaderboard.

Following the post, many took to social media to comment, with one asking: "I wanna know how he managed the two pars," whilst another stated: "The fact he went to 10th tee rather than parking lot from the 9th green... dedication? Insanity? Masochism? A bit of all 3?"

Mike Reasor holds the record for the highest score in PGA Tour history (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the 135, there have been other instances where players have scored higher numbers than they are used to. During the 1974 Tallahassee Open, Mike Reasor made the 36-hole cut at 144. However, after the second round, Reasor went horse riding.

During the outing, the horse got spooked and ran Reasor into a tree, leaving him with a torn rib cartilage, damaged knee ligaments and a separated left shoulder. Since the rules of the Tour were different back then, Reasor needed to finish the tournament to get an exemption into the Byron Nelson Classic the following week.

Consequently, he played golf swinging just a 5-iron one-armed to get through the weekend. He shot 51-over 123 in the third round and 114 in the final round. After all of that, Reasor wasn't able to play in the Byron Nelson the next week due to the injuries he had sustained.