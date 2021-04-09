A number of professionals and organisations have paid their respects after the death of HRH Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Golf World Reacts To Death Of Prince Philip

The golfing world has paid tribute to HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh who passed away at the age of 99.

Prince Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace said.

European Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter, teeing it up in The Masters this week, described it as an “extremely sad day,” whilst the likes of Catriona Matthew, the PGA and England Golf have also sent their condolences to the Royal Family on social media.

The R&A as well as a number of Royal golf clubs have also expressed their sadness after the news.

“Extremely sad day. HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh has passed away aged 99. His service to our Queen and Country was remarkable. Our longest serving consort in British History #RIP Philip,” Ian Poulter tweeted.

Poulter was also seen wearing a ribbon on his hat at Augusta National:

Augusta National was also flying the British flag half-mast for His Royal Highness.

The R&A paid tribute to Price Philip:

He was elected an Honorary Member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in 1948, with the official announcement made on 4th May 1948.

A keen sports enthusiast, the Duke was a dedicated individual within The Royal Family. He was a patron, president, or member of some 800 organisations, particularly focused on education, the environment, industry and sport.

The Duke of Edinburgh Cup is an annual international series of charity golf events with Royal patronage and has gone on to help young people all over the world.

Clive Edginton, Captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, said, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh today. The Members of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews offer our condolences to Her Majesty The Queen, Patron of the Club, of which Prince Philip was an Honorary Member. His Royal Highness’s charitable events have helped many young people around the world, leaving us a fitting legacy.”