Golf Monthly Awards 2023 - Best Players, Best Shot And Breakout Star
Who were the best players? What was the best shot? We hand out our awards for the 2023 golfing year
The 2023 golfing year is in the books, and it was another one full of incredible performances, memorable shots and moments, historic feats, breakout stars and epic comebacks.
We've seen Jon Rahm win The Masters and his second Major, Lilia Vu seemingly come from nowhere to claim two Majors, and Europe's men and women end the year with both the Ryder and Solheim Cups in their respective possessions.
So, who were the best players? What was the best shot? Who was the breakout star of the year?
We took a look back through the year in the men's and women's professional games and selected our winners for a number of different categories...
Best Men's Player
Jon Rahm
- Masters win (second Major)
- Four wins in total
- Ryder Cup win
- Two runners-up
- No missed cuts from 22 events
What a year it was for Jon Rahm, who picked up his fourth PGA Tour victory of the season and his second career Major title in April at The Masters.
The Spaniard outlasted Brooks Koepka in a weather-affected week in Augusta to join countrymen Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia as Masters winners.
While Rahm was the dominant player in the world at that point, he was unable to pick up more wins as the year went on. Nevertheless, a Major and three other PGA Tour wins - along with a starring role for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup - is more than enough to take our Player of the Year honors.
NOMINATIONS:
- Wyndham Clark: Two wins including US Open
- Scottie Scheffler: World No.1, two wins + six top-5s, no missed cuts
- Rory McIlroy: Two wins, Race to Dubai, best ever Ryder Cup
- Brooks Koepka: Fifth Major win, T2 at The Masters
- Viktor Hovland: Three wins including FedEx Cup
Best Women's Player
Lilia Vu
- Two Major wins plus two LPGA Tour victories
- World No.1
- LPGA Tour Player of the Year
- Eight top-10s
Lilia Vu ends the year as World No.1, LPGA Tour Player of the Year and top money winner after beginning it without an LPGA Tour title.
Vu nearly won in Saudi Arabia in her first start of 2023, where she probably felt like she let the trophy slip, but bounced back to win her maiden LPGA Tour title in Thailand in her very next start. Just two months later she became a Major champion at the Chevron Championship, and her second Major title came four months later with a dominant final round display to take down home favorite Charley Hull at the AIG Women's Open.
The 26-year-old then picked up her fourth title of the year in November to cement herself on top of the world rankings. What a year.
NOMINATIONS:
- Celine Boutier: Evian Championship win plus three other wins
- Ryoning Yin: Women's PGA Championship winner plus debut LPGA Tour title, reached World No.1 spot
- Allisen Corpuz: US Open winner
- Carlota Ciganada: 4/4 points in Solheim Cup plus one tournament win
Shot Of The Year
Carlota Ciganda, 17th hole Solheim Cup final day
A post shared by Ladies European Tour (@letgolf)
A photo posted by on
Ciganda secured the crucial 14th point for Suzann Pettersen's Team Europe at the 2023 Solheim Cup thanks to a stunning iron shot into the 17th hole under the most intense pressure.
Playing on home soil, the Spaniard rifled an iron into the par 3 to leave a tap-in birdie for a 2&1 victory over Nelly Korda in the crucial 11th match. Ciganda won four points from her four matches at Finca Cortesin and seemingly had ice running through her veins. There was nobody else Suzann Pettersen would have wanted to be hitting that shot in that moment.
NOMINATIONS:
- Tommy Fleetwood, 16th hole Ryder Cup final day
- Wyndham Clark, 14th hole US Open final round
- Rory McIlroy, 18th hole Scottish Open final round
- Chase Koepka, 'Party Hole' LIV Golf Adelaide final round
- Michael Block, 15th hole PGA Championship final round
- Victor Perez, 17th hole Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final round
Round Of The Year
Bryson DeChambeau: 58, LIV Greenbrier final round
There have been some incredible rounds in elite golf this year, but none as low as Bryson DeChambeau's victorious 58 at The Greenbrier.
The Crushers GC star shot 61-58 in the last two rounds to win his first LIV Golf League title after 13 birdies and a solitary bogey in his 12-under-par final day total. It also included a long birdie putt at the par 3 18th, which sent him and the crowds wild, as he won by six strokes.
DeChambeau had been struggling with his body and game for the past two seasons, but that 58 really kickstarted his form and he went on to win in Chicago a month later before starring in the Team Championship for a Crushers win.
NOMINATIONS:
- Lilia Vu: AIG Women's Open final round (67)
- Viktor Hovland: BMW Championship final round (61)
- Ludvig Aberg: RSM Classic final round (61)
- Matt Wallace: DP World Tour Championship third round (60)
Breakout Star
Ludvig Aberg
- Turned pro in June
- Won on DP World Tour and PGA Tour
- Won Ryder Cup
Ludvig Aberg surely couldn't have predicted how incredible his 2023 season would be. He began the year as a college student and turned pro with a PGA Tour card after topping the PGA Tour University rankings.
The Swede got off to hot start on the PGA Tour with a T3 at the John Deere Classic and came over to Europe to show Luke Donald he had what it takes to make his Ryder Cup side - despite still never teeing it up in a Major. Aberg then won his maiden pro title at the European Masters with a final round 64 before making his debut for Team Europe as one of Donald's wildcards. He won 1.5 points from three matches, which included a record 9&7 win over Koepka and Scheffler alongside Viktor Hovland.
And he wasn't done there, as his first PGA Tour triumph followed in November at the RSM Classic, where he finished with back-to-back 61s for a four-stroke victory.
NOMINATIONS:
- Lilia Vu
- Wyndham Clark
- Rose Zhang
- Michael Block
Comeback Of The Year
Camilo Villegas
Villegas hadn't won since 2014 but came close to picking up his first title in over nine years at the WWT Championship, ultimately finishing T2nd behind Erik Van Rooyen. He bounced back a week later, though, to lift the trophy at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with a final round 65 to seal an incredible comeback.
The 41-year-old had been through heartbreak since his previous win, having tragically lost his 22-month old daughter in 2020. He spent years out of the spotlight playing a mix of PGA and Korn Ferry Tour events, but the former World No.7 is back in the winner's circle now and the golfing world is better for it.
NOMINATIONS:
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Jason Day
- Marcel Siem
- Caroline Hedwall
- Chris Kirk
Tournament Of The Year
Solheim Cup
- US 4-0 up after first session
- 14-14 tie, Europe retain
The 2023 Solheim Cup delivered huge drama and entertainment as Spain's Finca Cortesin hosted the biennial Europe vs USA match where Suzann Pettersen's home side welcomed Stacy Lewis' Americans.
Team USA flew out of the blocks with an opening 4-0 foursomes win, but Europe battled back hard over the next four sessions to tie it up at 14-14 for an enthralling, and controversial, half. Star performances came from the likes of Carlota Ciganda, who birdied the 17th hole in her match with Nelly Korda to secure the crucial point, Leona Maguire, Caroline Hedwall, Maja Stark and Emily Pedersen.
It might not have been able to match the extraordinary noise and crowd levels of the Ryder Cup, which followed the next week, but it was certainly a closer contest and could have swung either way in the Sunday singles. It'll go down as one of the best Solheim Cups in history.
NOMINATIONS:
- Ryder Cup
- AIG Women's Open
- Dubai Desert Classic
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
-
-
2023 Was An Unforgettable year... And These 10 Amazing Stats Prove It
The golfing year that was 2023 has given us some incredible numbers, stats and records - as we reveal here
By Michael Weston Published
-
Strata Ultimate Titanium Women’s Set vs Wilson Magnolia Women's Set: Read our head-to-head verdict
We put two of our favorite package sets for women up against each other to see which one comes out on top
By Alison Root Published