Genesis Invitational Round Four Tee Times

The Genesis Invitational is set for a tense conclusion on Sunday as Patrick Cantlay attempts to secure his ninth PGA Tour title at Riviera Country Club. If he is to do it, he will have to stave off the challenge of not only a reinvigorated Will Zalatoris but also the best man at his wedding, Xander Schauffele.

Cantlay currently holds a two-shot advantage on 14-under, but it was five at the start of Saturday's action, only for a gritty round of 70 to marginally hold up the Californian's momentum.

Meanwhile, Schauffele and Zalatoris both posted 65s to pile the pressure on and keep Cantlay within striking distance. Elsewhere, Luke List (-11), Harris English (-10) and Jason Day (-10) cannot be discounted if they get on a run with the freedom that chasing brings.

Yet, whoever stands on top of the leaderboard come Sunday evening will not have the trophy presented to them by Tiger Woods after the 15-time Major winner withdrew from the tournament that he is hosting on Friday through illness. The successful player will receive a check for $4 million, though, so it's not all bad.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has struggled with his putting once again and is out of contention on five-under, while World No. 2 Rory McIlroy (-4) is highly unlikely to be among the leading pack during the closing stages following a round of 74 on Thursday which left him struggling to even make the cut.

Tournament host, Tiger Woods pictured in action earlier this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below is the full list of tee times for round four of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Genesis Invitational Tee Times - Round Four

ET (GMT) - ALL PLAYERS BEGIN ON HOLE ONE

9:55am (2:55pm): Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo 10:00am (3:00pm): Charlie Hoffman, Chase Johnson

Charlie Hoffman, Chase Johnson 10:10am (3:10pm): Andrew Putnam, Nicolai Hojgaard

Andrew Putnam, Nicolai Hojgaard 10:20am (3:20pm): Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges

Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges 10:30am (3:30pm): Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim

Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim 10:40am (3:40pm): Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala

Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala 10:50am (3:50pm): Denny McCarthy, Sungjae Im

Denny McCarthy, Sungjae Im 11:00am (4:00pm): Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim

Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim 11:10am (4:10pm): Ludvig Aberg, Brian Harman

Ludvig Aberg, Brian Harman 11:20am (4:20pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Moore

Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Moore 11:35am (4:35pm): Viktor Hovland, Byeong Hun An

Viktor Hovland, Byeong Hun An 11:45am (4:45pm): Rory McIlroy, Nick Taylor

Rory McIlroy, Nick Taylor 11:55am (4:55pm): Seamus Power, Sam Burns

Seamus Power, Sam Burns 12:05pm (5:05pm): Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler 12:15pm (5:15pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd 12:25pm (5:25pm): Russell Henley, Kurt Kitayama

Russell Henley, Kurt Kitayama 12:35pm (5:35pm): Tony Finau, Lucas Glover

Tony Finau, Lucas Glover 12:45pm (5:45pm): Adam Scott, Cameron Young

Adam Scott, Cameron Young 12:55pm (5:55pm): Eric Cole, Ben Griffin

Eric Cole, Ben Griffin 1:05pm (6:05pm): Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes

Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes 1:20pm (6:20pm): Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler

Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler 1:31pm (6:31pm): Corey Conners, Adam Svensson

Corey Conners, Adam Svensson 1:42pm (6:42pm): JT Poston, Hedeki Matsuyama

JT Poston, Hedeki Matsuyama 1:53pm (6:53pm): Harris English, Jason Day

Harris English, Jason Day 2:04pm (7:04pm): Will Zalatoris, Luke List

Will Zalatoris, Luke List 2:15pm (7:15pm): Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

How To Watch The Genesis Invitational In The US

ET

Sunday 18 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.30pm (CBS)

How To Watch The Genesis Invitational In The UK

GMT

Sunday 18 February: 2.30pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)