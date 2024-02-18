Genesis Invitational Round Four Tee Times
The Genesis Invitational is set up for a thrilling conclusion on Sunday with the chasing pack trying to hunt down Patrick Cantlay at Riviera Country Club
The Genesis Invitational is set for a tense conclusion on Sunday as Patrick Cantlay attempts to secure his ninth PGA Tour title at Riviera Country Club. If he is to do it, he will have to stave off the challenge of not only a reinvigorated Will Zalatoris but also the best man at his wedding, Xander Schauffele.
Cantlay currently holds a two-shot advantage on 14-under, but it was five at the start of Saturday's action, only for a gritty round of 70 to marginally hold up the Californian's momentum.
Meanwhile, Schauffele and Zalatoris both posted 65s to pile the pressure on and keep Cantlay within striking distance. Elsewhere, Luke List (-11), Harris English (-10) and Jason Day (-10) cannot be discounted if they get on a run with the freedom that chasing brings.
Yet, whoever stands on top of the leaderboard come Sunday evening will not have the trophy presented to them by Tiger Woods after the 15-time Major winner withdrew from the tournament that he is hosting on Friday through illness. The successful player will receive a check for $4 million, though, so it's not all bad.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has struggled with his putting once again and is out of contention on five-under, while World No. 2 Rory McIlroy (-4) is highly unlikely to be among the leading pack during the closing stages following a round of 74 on Thursday which left him struggling to even make the cut.
Below is the full list of tee times for round four of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Genesis Invitational Tee Times - Round Four
ET (GMT) - ALL PLAYERS BEGIN ON HOLE ONE
- 9:55am (2:55pm): Emiliano Grillo
- 10:00am (3:00pm): Charlie Hoffman, Chase Johnson
- 10:10am (3:10pm): Andrew Putnam, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 10:20am (3:20pm): Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges
- 10:30am (3:30pm): Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim
- 10:40am (3:40pm): Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala
- 10:50am (3:50pm): Denny McCarthy, Sungjae Im
- 11:00am (4:00pm): Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim
- 11:10am (4:10pm): Ludvig Aberg, Brian Harman
- 11:20am (4:20pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Moore
- 11:35am (4:35pm): Viktor Hovland, Byeong Hun An
- 11:45am (4:45pm): Rory McIlroy, Nick Taylor
- 11:55am (4:55pm): Seamus Power, Sam Burns
- 12:05pm (5:05pm): Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
- 12:15pm (5:15pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd
- 12:25pm (5:25pm): Russell Henley, Kurt Kitayama
- 12:35pm (5:35pm): Tony Finau, Lucas Glover
- 12:45pm (5:45pm): Adam Scott, Cameron Young
- 12:55pm (5:55pm): Eric Cole, Ben Griffin
- 1:05pm (6:05pm): Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes
- 1:20pm (6:20pm): Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler
- 1:31pm (6:31pm): Corey Conners, Adam Svensson
- 1:42pm (6:42pm): JT Poston, Hedeki Matsuyama
- 1:53pm (6:53pm): Harris English, Jason Day
- 2:04pm (7:04pm): Will Zalatoris, Luke List
- 2:15pm (7:15pm): Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
How To Watch The Genesis Invitational In The US
ET
Sunday 18 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.30pm (CBS)
How To Watch The Genesis Invitational In The UK
GMT
Sunday 18 February: 2.30pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Xander Schauffele Shares Legitimate Factor In Jordan Spieth Scorecard Mistake And Suggests 'Softening' Of Rules
Spieth was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational due to signing an incorrect scorecard on Friday - but Team USA peer Schauffele said the Texan was "really sick" at the time
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golfer Qualifies For The Open With Second Pro Win After Only Just Making The Cut On Friday
One of Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC protégés has booked his spot at Royal Troon this summer with victory at the Malaysian Open
By Jonny Leighfield Published