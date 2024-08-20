Gemma Dryburgh Makes Prediction On Potential Women's Masters
The LPGA Tour winner believes there will one day be a women's professional tournament at Augusta National
Gemma Dryburgh believes there will "eventually" be a women's professional event at Augusta National, but predicted that it won't happen during her playing career.
The Scot tees it up at the AIG Women's Open this week at the world famous Old Course at St Andrews, where Lorena Ochoa in 2007 and Stacy Lewis in 2013 won the previous two stagings.
Much has been spoken about on the potential for the world's best female golfers to one day play a 'women's' Masters, with the Augusta course being on par with the Old Course and Pebble Beach, venue for the 2023 US Women's Open, as some of golf's most famous layouts.
"I always think that we will get there eventually," Dryburgh said of a potential women's Masters.
"I don't think it will be when I'm still playing; that's my prediction. But it would be great to have a women's professional event there.
"It's obviously a nice step in the right direction that we've got an amateur event there now but yeah would I love to see a professional event there."
The Augusta National Women's Amateur was founded in 2019 and has an impressive list of winners already in just five stagings. Major winner Jennifer Kupcho triumphed in the inaugural tournament, with Rose Zhang winning in 2023 before sealing the NCAA Division 1 title and then emerging victorious in her pro debut on the LPGA Tour.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
England's Lottie Woad, the current World No.1-ranked amateur, prevailed in 2024 after birdieing three of the final four holes.
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley this year suggested that there are currently no plans to introduce a Women's Masters, however.
"There are some fundamental difficulties in that," he explained.
"We happily were able to find a way to have a competition for juniors and a competition for women amateurs sort of wrapped around the Masters tournament, and it just seems to fit really well.
"To have another tournament of any kind would be very difficult based on our season, based on the fact that this is essentially a winter and spring golf course. It's not open in the summer. It doesn't play the way we want it to play in the fall for a major tournament. We did have one, one time, and Dustin Johnson did very well [2020 Masters, delayed until November due to Covid-19]."
'Lorena was a hero of mine growing up'
Dryburgh is proud to be following in her hero's footsteps this week, with the World No.81 describing Lorena Ochoa's 2007 win at St Andrews as an inspiration for her pro career.
"I would say when Lorena won, that's probably like one of the most inspirational moments from my childhood watching women's golf, apart from Catriona winning, as well, The Open," she said.
"But Lorena was a hero of mine growing up. I just loved way she played and her attitude and obviously when she won at St Andrews, it doesn't get more iconic than that, and obviously watching Stacy win as well.
"Yeah, I was in the Dunvegan two weeks ago and I saw Stacy's photo right in front of the bar. It's just so cool to have those moments in women's golf, and I think women's golf going to more venues like St Andrews and Pebble Beach last year, just iconic places where people know all these shots and all these moments, and it's just great that we can make our own history."
Gemma Dryburgh won her maiden LPGA Tour title at the 2022 TOTO Japan Classic. She plays in her fifth AIG Women's Open this week.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
New adidas x JAY3LLE Collection Infuses Energy Into Women’s Golf Fashion
adidas and JAY3LLE have come together to create new bold and dynamic golf apparel for women
By Alison Root Published
-
5 Golf Products I've Been Loving This Summer
I've played plenty of golf this year, and these five products have really stood out...
By Dan Parker Published
-
Why Women Should Be Excited About The New TaylorMade Kalea Gold Range
Designed by women, for women, TaylorMade launches new Kalea Gold range of clubs for 2024
By Alison Root Published
-
Lexi Thompson Could Be Ending Major Career At AIG Women’s Open This Week
Thompson announced her retirement in May and could well be set for a final-ever appearance at a Major championship this week
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
7 Big Names Missing The 2024 AIG Women's Open
Several Olympic and Solheim Cup stars will not feature in the final women's Major of the season after the field was confirmed following Open qualifying on Monday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Made It Through AIG Women’s Open Final Qualifying
Weiwei Zhang was among 12 to make it to the fifth and final Major of the year via final qualifying at Fife's Crail Golfing Society
By Mike Hall Published
-
Dame Laura Davies Explains ‘Really Tough Decision’ To Not Play AIG Women’s Open
The 1986 champion has explained to Sky Sports why she has opted against competing at this year's event
By Mike Hall Published
-
Lottie Woad Wins Mark H McCormack Medal For Leading The World Amateur Golf Ranking
England's Lottie Woad tops the 2024 World Amateur Golf Ranking
By Alison Root Published
-
ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open Prize Money Payout 2024
The LPGA Tour and LET co-sanctioned event comes from Dundonald Links as players compete for a $2m purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
AIG Women's Open Field 2024
The final women's Major of the season takes place at the Old Course, St Andrews, where the biggest names in the game will compete
By Mike Hall Last updated