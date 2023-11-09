Gary Player Urges Tiger Woods To Return To Compete In Africa's Major

Gary Player has urged Tiger Woods to make the return to South Africa and compete in Africa's Major, claiming his presence would "enhance this tournament to another level."

Woods competed in the tournament in 1998, known then as the Nedbank Million Dollar Golf Tournament, falling to a dramatic playoff defeat against Zimbabwe's Nick Price.

However, the 15-time Major champion has not made the trip back to compete in the tournament - now known as just the Nedbank Golf Challenge - since. The American is currently continuing his rehab after undergoing ankle surgery, recently claiming he is "pain-free in his ankle" as he eyes up his return to competition.

And Player has now urged the legendary American to consider a trip down to South Africa to compete in a future edition of the tournament and even extended an invite to Woods's son, Charlie.

"We've got to get Tiger Woods back here somehow," Player said on commentary for Sky Sports during the first round of the tournament.

"[His presence] would enhance this tournament to another level. We got to honour his son who's a tremendous young golfer named after Charlie Sifford."

The Nedbank Challenge has struggled to attract players from America for several years, in part due to the tournament's position in the calendar, but it has been boosted this week by the presence of Justin Thomas and Max Homa in the field.

The Ryder Cup duo were spotted enjoying themselves on safari earlier in the week before competing in the tournament and Player hopes their positive experiences will encourage other US players to make the trip to the tournament - hosted at his course - in the coming years.

"It's good to see them here," the 88-year-old said. "We need more American players to come, but I think these fellas that are here are enjoying it. They've been telling us they'll go back and tell their friends."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Homa, in particular, left a great impression on the nine-time Major champion after an interaction at a restaurant the evening before the tournament began.

"That man is the most warm guy I've met in years," Player added. "Last night he came and said hello to all our tables at the restaurant.

"Arnold Palmer set the stage when he used to do that, so I've tried when I go to the restaurant last night I go to every table in the restaurant. He [Homa] did the same thing which is great to see."

