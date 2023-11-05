Team USA Ryder Cup Stars Head On Safari Ahead Of Africa's Major

It's rare that we have an insight into players' lives off the course, with most choosing to keep them private when away from competition play. However, that is not the case with Justin Thomas and Max Homa who, after arriving in South Africa for the Nedbank Golf Challenge, have documented their antics on a safari.

The two US Ryder Cuppers, who picked up five points at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in September, took to their social media platforms to show off their exertions, with plenty of wildlife on offer.

In a video posted to their relevant stories, we see JT and Homa with their partners, as well as an image of a lion that is no more than a number of metres away from them.

Along with the lions, Homa is particularly focused on the elephants and their toilet schedules (check the video!) and, in another video, we see Thomas give an almost David Attenborough-like piece to camera. Well, when we say Attenborough style piece, what we really mean is the American pointing to a paw print before backing up Homa's analogy of Elephant dung...

Anyway, enough about animals and their.. habits... with the American duo set to make their Nedbank debuts next week. Thomas, who missed out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs, announced his place back in August, with Homa revealing after the Ryder Cup that he will be making his way to South Africa also.

“I really enjoy playing golf in new places and experiencing countries I’ve never visited before, so I’m really excited to tee it up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge later this year,” Homa said.

Along with the duo, LIV Golfer, Branden Grace, will also be present at the tournament, with the 2017 Nedbank Golf Challenge winner reportedly receiving an invite to the event.