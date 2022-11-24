Gareth Bale Lays Off The Golf Simulator Ahead Of Wales Vs Iran World Cup Game

Welsh talisman Gareth Bale has limited his action on the golf simulator in the Wales camp as he hopes to be fighting fight to face Iran in their second World Cup match tomorrow.

Bale had taken to a simulator in order to keep his swing ticking over as manager Rob Page previously banned the 33-year-old from getting in 18 holes during the tournament – which is more condensed than usual – in order to keep the superstar fresh during the country's first World Cup in 64 years.

Wales drew 1-1 against the USA in their opening match of the tournament, with Bale scoring his 41st international goal via the penalty spot, and the ban from golf appears to be working wonders so far.

Another piece of history awaits on Friday evening and teammate Harry Wilson has revealed Bale has been laying off the simulator in order to rest his back: “Gaz has had a golf simulator put up there so there have been a few competitions on that.

“When he has a swing he is very good. He hasn’t played as much closer to the game because his back might be feeling it a little bit.”

The Los Angeles FC winger lent his support to Wales’ Cazoo Open in 2021 while also becoming a global ambassador for the R&A earlier this year.

His love for the game has got him into some bother in the past, most notably when he and his fellow teammates held up a banner that read ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order’ after they qualified for Euro 2020, with this causing even more tension at club side Real Madrid.

It certainly appears he is following this mantra, putting Wales before golf ahead of the crucial encounter against Iran. Three points would go a long way to helping them qualify for the knockout stages and there is absolutely no margin for error, especially with a tie against England fast approaching.

