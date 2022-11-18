Gareth Bale Hits The Simulator After World Cup Golf Ban

Gareth Bale has taken to a golf simulator during his down time with Wales at the World Cup, after being banned from going out on the golf course while the team are competing in Qatar.

A more condensed World Cup means that games are coming thick and fast, and Wales boss Rob Page has banned golf nut Bale from heading out on the local tracks in the searing heat while Wales are still in the competition.

Wales have made the World Cup for the first time since 1958, but even carrying that weight of history on his shoulders, superstar Bale still wants to find time to keep his golf swing ticking over.

And far from just giving up on golf while he’s in the Middle East, Bale has taken to a golf simulator at the team’s luxury hotel, taking on his team-mates at golfing challenges in between training sessions.

“We've just been in the swimming pool, playing table tennis, pool and golf,” Cardiff striker Mark Harris told the Express (opens in new tab).

“Team spirit is great anyway but games like that help you. Gareth's very good at the golf. I think most of us have had a swing and we had a go after training as we had some spare time.

Wales. Golf. Madrid.Has Gareth Bale risked a further rift with Real Madrid?https://t.co/6Vkxpb9bwW pic.twitter.com/CNyEXgxZftNovember 20, 2019 See more

“It is great fun and competitive. It is a bit of a laugh but you want to win. It's just been nearest to pin at the minute but I'm sure some lads will play an actual course soon. You can pick a nine-hole or an 18-hole course.”

Bale is an ambassador for the R&A and also put his name on this year’s Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor in Wales as part of his own personal bid to grow the game he loves. As for his day job, Wales will take on England, the USA and Iran in Group B of the World Cup in Qatar.