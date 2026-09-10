Lee Westwood admits LIV Golf made mistakes during its first iteration, but although he doesn't know the full details of bankruptcy proceedings he's hoping to play in a new version as part of his future schedule.

Scott O'Neil has found a new investor for a proposed LIV Golf 2.0 but first the company has to restructure and go through bankruptcy proceedings in court to clear up its outstanding debt.

It's a complicated procedure that players aren't fully clued up on, but Westwood and others are being kept updated on the situation and how a new league will look under new investment.

So when Westwood joined talkSPORT radio in the UK he didn't really know too many bankruptcy details but did discuss how he hoped his future looked - and also that lessons need to be learned from the first version.

"I think everybody understands that there were mistakes made with the first one," Westwood told talkSPORT.

"And the new partner's coming in to make it a sustainable tour and a sustainable operation, so that's very good.

"And yes we're being kept informed on LIV 2.0, the new partner coming in, and I guess they're just working on that at the moment, and that's all that I know really.

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"But obviously whenever bankruptcy's mentioned, that's never a good idea and it's bad for a lot of people."

Lee Westwood's ideal future schedule

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With players able to leave once bankruptcy proceedings are complete, Westwood says "some will and some won't" want to seek pastures new.

Westwood and Ian Poulter both paid off their DP World Tour fines this year and will return to action at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with Westwood also recently playing on the Legends Tour.

The former World No.1 will obviously see what a LIV 2.0 looks like, but in theory a shorter season would actually suit him at this stage of his career, and mix in nicely with his ideal schedule.

"I think we're obviously all independent contractors and everybody's got different options at different times in their careers and stuff like that," Westwood added.

"But my plan is to have a good look at LIV 2.0 and make a decision after that, I enjoy playing on LIV.

"So if it continued the team aspect and ten tournaments a year, which is great for me as I've got older, I'm 53 now, and mixing it up with playing on possibly the DP World Tour and the Legends Tour."