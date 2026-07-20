Charlie Woods Recovers From Poor Start In First Round Of US Junior Amateur

Charlie Woods is hoping it is a case of third time lucky at the US Junior Amateur.

For the last two years, the son of 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods has missed the cut at the event.

However, he booked his place at the prestigious tournament for the third straight time in June when he came through a 2-for-1 playoff in a qualifier at Heathrow Country Club in Florida.

The US Junior Amateur is being held this week at Saucon Valley's Old Course in Pennsylvania, and in the first round, the 17-year-old carded a five-over 76.

Woods, who has verbally committed to Florida State University for 2027, started poorly at the event, making a bogey on his first hole, and it got considerably worse for him at the par-4 second, when he made a costly triple-bogey.

Further setbacks followed at the fourth and fifth with two more bogeys, before he gained a foothold with his first birdie of the day at the sixth.

That appeared to settle the youngster down, as he made five consecutive pars before another bogey at the 12th. More pars followed, with Woods finishing on a high with another birdie at the par-4 18th.

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Charlie Woods is making his third appearance at the US Junior Amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time of writing, Woods is 10 back of leader Sohan Patel, and he will be hoping for a better day on Tuesday for the chance to reach the match play stage of the tournament for the first time.

To do so, he will need to haul his way into the top 64 at Saucon Valley's Grace Course on Tuesday, or if there is a tie for 64th, via a playoff.

If Woods is seeking inspiration, he need only look to last year’s tournament. Back then, he fared even worse in the opening round, shooting an 81 at Trinity Forest, before a vast improvement the following day with a 74.