Fortinet Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

The 2022/23 PGA Tour season begins with the Fortinet Championship at Silverado in Napa, California, with Max Homa back to defend the title he won last year.

In that tournament, the American took advantage of a late Maverick McNealy error, who produced a costly double bogey on the 17th. That helped Homa secure his third PGA Tour title following an excellent back nine in the final round. McNealy also returns this year in an effort to banish memories of that poor finish and get his PGA Tour season off to a dream start.

The field isn’t the strongest we’ll see on the PGA Tour this season, with some top players opting to sit out the opener. Meanwhile, others, like World No.2 Rory McIlroy and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, are sizing up next year’s Ryder Cup venue, Marco Simone Golf Club, in the DP World Tour's Italian Open. Nevertheless, there are still some other interesting names to keep an eye on.

The highest-ranked player this week is World No.16 Hideki Matsuyama, while PGA Tour Rookie of the Year nominee Sahith Theegala also appears. Stewart Cink, who won the tournament in 2020 and 2019 winner Cameron Champ are participating, too, along with Brendan Steele, who took back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. Meanwhile, World No.25 Corey Conners is another expected to do well.

Alongside the better-known players, there are also plenty with newly issued PGA Tour cards competing. They include South African World No.67 Dean Burmester and Korn Ferry Championship winner Justin Suh.

Players will be competing for an $8m purse, a $1m increase on last year’s prize fund. The winner will earn $1.44m with the runner-up taking home $872,000.

Fortinet Championship Prize Money 2022

Position Prize Money 1st $1,440,000 2nd $872,000 3rd $552,000 4th $392,000 5th $328,000 6th $290,000 7th $270,000 8th $250,000 9th $234,000 10th $218,000 11th $202,000 12th $186,000 13th $170,000 14th $154,000 15th $146,000 16th $138,000 17th $130,000 18th $122,000 19th $114,000 20th $106,000 21st $98,000 22nd $90,000 23rd $83,600 24th $77,200 25th $70,800 26th $64,400 27th $62,000 28th $59,600 29th $57,200 30th $54,800 31st $52,400 32nd $50,000 33rd $47,600 34th $45,600 35th $43,600 36th $41,600 37th $39,600 38th $38,000 39th $36,400 40th $34,800 41st $33,200 42nd $31,600 43rd $30,000 44th $28,400 45th $26,800 46th $25,200 47th $23,600 48th $22,320 49th $21,200 50th $20,560

Fortinet Championship Field 2022

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Augenstein, John

Barnes, Erik

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Buckley, Hayden

Burmester, Dean

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

De Borba, Scott

Detry, Thomas

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nicolas

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Jaeger, Stephan

Kang, Sung

Kim, Michael

Kim, Seonghyeon

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Knowles, Philip

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lee, Danny

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matthew

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Núñez, Augusto

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stanley, Kyle

Steele, Brendan

Stevens, Sam

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tway, Kevin

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

Where Is The Fortinet Championship? The Fortinet Championship is played on the North Course at Silverado in Napa, California. The North Course opened in 1955 and was redesigned by Robert Trent Jones 11 years later. The par-72, 7,123-yard course features tree-lined, relatively narrow fairways and cavernous bunkers guarding small, contoured greens.