Fortinet Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022
An increased purse is on offer in the PGA Tour season opener, as Max Homa returns to defend his title
The 2022/23 PGA Tour season begins with the Fortinet Championship at Silverado in Napa, California, with Max Homa back to defend the title he won last year.
In that tournament, the American took advantage of a late Maverick McNealy error, who produced a costly double bogey on the 17th. That helped Homa secure his third PGA Tour title following an excellent back nine in the final round. McNealy also returns this year in an effort to banish memories of that poor finish and get his PGA Tour season off to a dream start.
The field isn’t the strongest we’ll see on the PGA Tour this season, with some top players opting to sit out the opener. Meanwhile, others, like World No.2 Rory McIlroy and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, are sizing up next year’s Ryder Cup venue, Marco Simone Golf Club, in the DP World Tour's Italian Open. Nevertheless, there are still some other interesting names to keep an eye on.
The highest-ranked player this week is World No.16 Hideki Matsuyama, while PGA Tour Rookie of the Year nominee Sahith Theegala also appears. Stewart Cink, who won the tournament in 2020 and 2019 winner Cameron Champ are participating, too, along with Brendan Steele, who took back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. Meanwhile, World No.25 Corey Conners is another expected to do well.
Alongside the better-known players, there are also plenty with newly issued PGA Tour cards competing. They include South African World No.67 Dean Burmester and Korn Ferry Championship winner Justin Suh.
Players will be competing for an $8m purse, a $1m increase on last year’s prize fund. The winner will earn $1.44m with the runner-up taking home $872,000.
Fortinet Championship Prize Money 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,440,000
|2nd
|$872,000
|3rd
|$552,000
|4th
|$392,000
|5th
|$328,000
|6th
|$290,000
|7th
|$270,000
|8th
|$250,000
|9th
|$234,000
|10th
|$218,000
|11th
|$202,000
|12th
|$186,000
|13th
|$170,000
|14th
|$154,000
|15th
|$146,000
|16th
|$138,000
|17th
|$130,000
|18th
|$122,000
|19th
|$114,000
|20th
|$106,000
|21st
|$98,000
|22nd
|$90,000
|23rd
|$83,600
|24th
|$77,200
|25th
|$70,800
|26th
|$64,400
|27th
|$62,000
|28th
|$59,600
|29th
|$57,200
|30th
|$54,800
|31st
|$52,400
|32nd
|$50,000
|33rd
|$47,600
|34th
|$45,600
|35th
|$43,600
|36th
|$41,600
|37th
|$39,600
|38th
|$38,000
|39th
|$36,400
|40th
|$34,800
|41st
|$33,200
|42nd
|$31,600
|43rd
|$30,000
|44th
|$28,400
|45th
|$26,800
|46th
|$25,200
|47th
|$23,600
|48th
|$22,320
|49th
|$21,200
|50th
|$20,560
Fortinet Championship Field 2022
- Albertson, Anders
- Alexander, Tyson
- An, Byeong Hun
- Armour, Ryan
- Augenstein, John
- Barnes, Erik
- Blair, Zac
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Bridgeman, Jacob
- Buckley, Hayden
- Burmester, Dean
- Champ, Cameron
- Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cole, Eric
- Cone, Trevor
- Conners, Corey
- Cook, Austin
- Daffue, MJ
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- De Borba, Scott
- Detry, Thomas
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nicolas
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- English, Harris
- Fowler, Rickie
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Garnett, Brice
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Gotterup, Chris
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Griffin, Ben
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hagy, Brandon
- Hahn, James
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harrington, Scott
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Homa, Max
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Huh, John
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Kang, Sung
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, Seonghyeon
- Kirk, Chris
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knowles, Philip
- Knox, Russell
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, Danny
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- Matthews, Brandon
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGreevy, Max
- McNealy, Maverick
- Merritt, Troy
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Ryan
- Moore, Taylor
- Mullinax, Trey
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Noren, Alex
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Núñez, Augusto
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Percy, Cameron
- Piercy, Scott
- Putnam, Andrew
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Roy, Kevin
- Ryder, Sam
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Simpson, Webb
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stanley, Kyle
- Steele, Brendan
- Stevens, Sam
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Taylor, Nick
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thompson, Davis
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Tway, Kevin
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Whaley, Vince
- Willett, Danny
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
- Yuan, Carl
Where Is The Fortinet Championship?
The Fortinet Championship is played on the North Course at Silverado in Napa, California. The North Course opened in 1955 and was redesigned by Robert Trent Jones 11 years later. The par-72, 7,123-yard course features tree-lined, relatively narrow fairways and cavernous bunkers guarding small, contoured greens.
What Is The Purse For The 2022 Fortinet Championship?
The purse for this year's event is $8m, an increase of $1m over last year's tournament. The winner will earn $1,440,000, while the runner-up stands to win $872,000.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
