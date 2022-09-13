Fortinet Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

An increased purse is on offer in the PGA Tour season opener, as Max Homa returns to defend his title

Max Homa with the trophy after winning the 2021 Fortinet Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The 2022/23 PGA Tour season begins with the Fortinet Championship at Silverado in Napa, California, with Max Homa back to defend the title he won last year.

In that tournament, the American took advantage of a late Maverick McNealy error, who produced a costly double bogey on the 17th. That helped Homa secure his third PGA Tour title following an excellent back nine in the final round. McNealy also returns this year in an effort to banish memories of that poor finish and get his PGA Tour season off to a dream start.

The field isn’t the strongest we’ll see on the PGA Tour this season, with some top players opting to sit out the opener. Meanwhile, others, like World No.2 Rory McIlroy and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, are sizing up next year’s Ryder Cup venue, Marco Simone Golf Club, in the DP World Tour's Italian Open. Nevertheless, there are still some other interesting names to keep an eye on. 

The highest-ranked player this week is World No.16 Hideki Matsuyama, while PGA Tour Rookie of the Year nominee Sahith Theegala also appears. Stewart Cink, who won the tournament in 2020 and 2019 winner Cameron Champ are participating, too, along with Brendan Steele, who took back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. Meanwhile, World No.25 Corey Conners is another expected to do well. 

Alongside the better-known players, there are also plenty with newly issued PGA Tour cards competing. They include South African World No.67 Dean Burmester and Korn Ferry Championship winner Justin Suh.

Players will be competing for an $8m purse, a $1m increase on last year’s prize fund. The winner will earn $1.44m with the runner-up taking home $872,000.

Fortinet Championship Prize Money 2022

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,440,000
2nd$872,000
3rd$552,000
4th$392,000
5th$328,000
6th$290,000
7th$270,000
8th$250,000
9th$234,000
10th$218,000
11th$202,000
12th$186,000
13th$170,000
14th$154,000
15th$146,000
16th$138,000
17th$130,000
18th$122,000
19th$114,000
20th$106,000
21st$98,000
22nd$90,000
23rd$83,600
24th$77,200
25th$70,800
26th$64,400
27th$62,000
28th$59,600
29th$57,200
30th$54,800
31st$52,400
32nd$50,000
33rd$47,600
34th$45,600
35th$43,600
36th$41,600
37th$39,600
38th$38,000
39th$36,400
40th$34,800
41st$33,200
42nd$31,600
43rd$30,000
44th$28,400
45th$26,800
46th$25,200
47th$23,600
48th$22,320
49th$21,200
50th$20,560

Fortinet Championship Field 2022

  • Albertson, Anders
  • Alexander, Tyson
  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Augenstein, John
  • Barnes, Erik
  • Blair, Zac
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Bridgeman, Jacob
  • Buckley, Hayden
  • Burmester, Dean
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Cink, Stewart
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Cole, Eric
  • Cone, Trevor
  • Conners, Corey
  • Cook, Austin
  • Daffue, MJ
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Davis, Cam
  • Day, Jason
  • De Borba, Scott
  • Detry, Thomas
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Echavarria, Nicolas
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • Endycott, Harrison
  • English, Harris
  • Fowler, Rickie
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gordon, Will
  • Gotterup, Chris
  • Goya, Tano
  • Grant, Brent
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hagy, Brandon
  • Hahn, James
  • Haley II, Paul
  • Hall, Harry
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Harrington, Scott
  • Herman, Jim
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Homa, Max
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Huh, John
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Kang, Sung
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, Seonghyeon
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knowles, Philip
  • Knox, Russell
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Laird, Martin
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lee, Danny
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Long, Adam
  • Lower, Justin
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matsuyama, Hideki
  • Matthews, Brandon
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGreevy, Max
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Montgomery, Taylor
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • NeSmith, Matthew
  • Noren, Alex
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Norrman, Vincent
  • Núñez, Augusto
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Percy, Cameron
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Redman, Doc
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Shelton, Robby
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Snedeker, Brandt
  • Spaun, J.J.
  • Stanley, Kyle
  • Steele, Brendan
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Streb, Robert
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Stroud, Chris
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Suh, Justin
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Ben
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Thompson, Michael
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werbylo, Trevor
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Westmoreland, Kyle
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Willett, Danny
  • Woodland, Gary
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Young, Carson
  • Yu, Kevin
  • Yuan, Carl

Where Is The Fortinet Championship?

The Fortinet Championship is played on the North Course at Silverado in Napa, California. The North Course opened in 1955 and was redesigned by Robert Trent Jones 11 years later. The par-72, 7,123-yard course features tree-lined, relatively narrow fairways and cavernous bunkers guarding small, contoured greens. 

What Is The Purse For The 2022 Fortinet Championship?

The purse for this year's event is $8m, an increase of $1m over last year's tournament. The winner will earn $1,440,000, while the runner-up stands to win $872,000.  

