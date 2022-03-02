Former World No. 1 Withdraws From Arnold Palmer Invitational
Jason Day has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the third time in the last four years
The PGA Tour has confirmed that Australian Jason Day has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The statement did not give official reason for the withdrawal but Evin Priest, a Writer at Golf Digest, stated it was for “personal reasons.” It is the third time in four years that Day has withdrawn from the competition.
Day was victorious at the 2016 Arnold Palmer Invitational, defeating American Kevin Chappell by a single stroke. It was a season which also included victory at the WGC-Dell Match Player and the Players Championship, propelling him to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).
After dropping outside the top-100 in the OWGR, it appeared that Day was enjoying a resurgence of form, after a T3 finish at the Farmers Insurance and a T24 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 34-year old has been a long time sufferer of back pain and has admitted to trying multiple different remedies in a bid to return to the top of the game.
Speaking at the Quail Hollow in May 2019, the PGA champion said: "I was explaining the other day that I was blowing into balloons. Which is crazy, because I haven't really trained at all this year because I've been so sore." The balloon therapy is said to help align the hips, shoulders and rib cage and ultimately alleviate pressure on the back. "Blowing into balloons, that's as far as I go," he said of the therapy. "Long story short, I try to keep my rib cage down. My rib cage gets up and then it blocks my mid back and then I can't really turn. So I get it from somewhere else and that's why my back flares up.”
The Australian, who hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2018, recently began working with Tiger Woods’ former coach, Chris Como. The pair were said to be changing technique to alleviate pressure on the problematic back area. Day recently announced a golf ball partnership with Bridgestone Golf.
2016 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard champion Jason Day is a WD from the tournament and replaced in the field by David Lipsky.March 2, 2022
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – From tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with signed items from the likes of Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Colin Montgomerie, Ernie Els and Johnny Miller. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite golf films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
-
-
Golf Ball Compression: What Is It And Why Does It Matter?
Even though golf ball manufacturers don't talk about compression as much as they once did, it's still an important consideration...
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
How The PGA Tour Has Reacted To Saudi-Backed Super League Threat
Facing a threat to its dominance, we chart how the PGA Tour has responded to the rumoured Saudi-backed Super League
By Andrew Wright • Published