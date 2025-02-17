Former LIV Golfer Set To Make DP World Tour Return At Kenya Open

The DP World Tour returns in Kenya this week and, among the field, is a familiar name in Eugenio Chacarra.

Receiving a tournament invite, the Spaniard returns to the circuit for the first time since the Andalucía Masters, and also the first time since speaking out about the LIV Golf League.

Chacarra claimed one LIV Golf title in Bangkok back in October 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having been dropped from Fireballs GC after finishing 39th in the individual standings, Chacarra spoke about his time on the LIV Golf League, claiming "on LIV, nothing changes (if you win), there is only money."

In the interview, he added: "When I joined LIV, they promised [Official World Golf Ranking points] and Majors, but it didn’t happen. I trusted them. I was the first young guy, then the others came after I made the decision. But OWGR and Majors still haven’t happened... It’s frustrating, but I’m excited for the new opportunity and to see where my game takes me."

Chacarra's comments didn't sit well with LIV broadcaster, Jerry Foltz, who fired back at the former Fireballs GC player, calling out his performances and character over the past couple of years while defending his employer.

Speaking to co-host Su Ann Heng on the Fairway to Heaven podcast, Foltz stated: “I’ll try to temper (my reaction) as best I can because those comments rubbed me, and everybody else associated with LIV, the wrong way.

“There’s a lot of it that simply isn’t true, but be that as it may, he didn’t finish in the top-24 in the Lock Zone (last season). There’s a reason we didn’t talk about him much - it’s because he didn’t play very well for the last two years."

Chacarra during the DP World Tour's Andalucía Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, Chacarra is able to ply his trade on the Asian Tour and, previously, has played multiple DP World Tour events, with his best finish a tie for 28th at the Andalucía Masters.

One of the favorites to lift the trophy in Kenya, Chacarra has finished inside the top six of his last three tournaments, which took place on the Asian Tour - the International Series India, Saudi International and International Series Qatar.

Approaching the DP World Tour for comment, a spokesperson explained that Chacarra "doesn't have exempt status on the DP World Tour and will require tournament invitations to play." However, he has no suspensions or fines to serve from his time with LIV Golf, due to the fact he was never a DP World Tour member.

At the International Series India, the 24-year-old expressed a desire to earn a PGA Tour card, stating: “My goal is to get ready for September, for Q School in the US. That is where I wanted to play and dreamed of playing since I was little. I had a lot of success in college in the US, and I love playing golf in the US - I still live there.

"That’s where I plan to be. I just need to work very hard every day. I love the Asian Tour - they’ve always been great to me. I love coming back here. I love playing in Asia. I love how the Asian Tour is developing."

Currently, LIV players are banned from PGA Tour events but, because Chacarra is no longer a member of LIV Golf, he can earn a card on the PGA Tour. To do so, he must serve a 12-month suspension from all PGA Tour-sanctioned events, with the suspension coming to an end on the 23rd September 2025, a year on from his last played LIV Golf event.