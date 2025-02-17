Magical Kenya Open 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds

Following a week away, the DP World Tour has returned and the Magical Kenya Open will play host to the European circuit's 10th event of the season.

Dutch pro, Darius van Driel is the defending champion at Muthaiga GC in Nairobi - the east African country's capital - with a $2.5 million prize money purse on the line for the 156 players involved.

Having progressed from a Challenge Tour event to a fully fledged European Tour competition in 2019, the Kenya Open has seen a different winner each year with a variety of different scores being enough - from 14-under last year to a tournament record 21-under in 2021.

In the past, this title has been claimed by Major winners such as Seve Ballesteros, Ian Woosnam and Trevor Immelman. Other famous faces - including Ken Brown, Christy O'Connor Jr and Edoardo Molinari - have also been successful in Kenya.

Keep reading to discover who the Golf Monthly news team have selected as our predicted winners and outside shouts this week as well as the odds for many of the title favorites.

Darius van Driel with the Magical Kenya Open trophy in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kenya Open Course: Muthaiga Golf Club

Muthaiga GC has been around since the 1920s but didn't host its first major golf tournament until 1967 when the Kenya Open took place there as part of the Far East Circuit. Since then, 42 further Kenya Opens have been held at Muthaiga with 10 occurring at Karen Country Club on the outskirts of Nairobi.

Muthaiga was redesigned by renowned South African architect, Peter Matkovich between 2001 and 2004, with members keen to see "the fastest greens in East Africa." It has also incorporated plenty of lakes and ponds throughout the property, adding another layer of complexity for golfers.

The championship course itself plays as a tight 7,208-yard par-71 with gnarly rough, an array of bunkers and small but rapid greens. It winds through the lush woodlands of Karura Forest and is home to monkeys and plenty of birds as well as various other wildlife.

The winning score over the past few years has ranged between 14 and 18-under par, with 18-hole totals often dipping into the low 60s once players find their rhythm.

Muthaiga Golf Club's 13th hole features an imposing lake... (Image credit: Muthaiga Golf Club)

KENYA OPEN PREVIOUS WINNERS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Winning Score 2024 Darius van Driel -14 (two strokes) 2023 Jorge Campillo -18 (two strokes) 2022 Ashan Wu -16 (four strokes) 2021 Justin Harding -21 (two strokes) 2019 Guido Migliozzi -16 (one stroke)

No tournament in 2020 due to Covid-19.

KENYA OPEN BETTING ODDS

The odds to win outright are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jorge Campillo (+2000)

Haotong Li (+2500)

Sebastian Soderberg (+2500)

Joe Dean (+2800)

Angel Ayora (+2800)

Joost Luiten (+3300)

Guido Migliozzi (+3300)

Adrien Saddier (+3300)

Jayden Schaper (+3500)

Eugenio Chacarra (+3500)

Ivan Cantero (+4000)

Wenyi Ding (+4500)

Calum Hill (+4500)

John Parry (+4500)

Adrian Otaegui (+4500)

Oliver Lindell (+5000)

Wilco Nienaber (+5000)

Connor Syme (+5000)

Marcel Schneider (+5000)

Brandon Robinson Thompson (+5500)

Andrea Pavan (+5500)

Casey Jarvis (+5500)

Niklas Lemke (+5500)

Gavin Green (+5500)

All other players are priced at +6500 or higher

KENYA OPEN BETTING PICKS

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE: Brandon Robinson Thompson (+5500)

The Englishman is currently in fine form so could potentially go and win for the first time on the DP World Tour. Robinson-Thompson came close in his most recent start with a third place at the Qatar Masters after finishing T8th in Bahrain.

He has four wins over the past three seasons spread across the Challenge, MENA and EuroPro Tours, and based off of his recent results it’s surely just a matter of time before he breaks through on the DP World Tour.

OUTSIDER: Connor Syme (+5000)

Syme was T7th here last year, where he finished just four back of Darius Van Driel, and 3rd in 2021 so hopefully he can go well once again this year.

The Scotsman, who has a Challenge Tour victory and three DP World Tour runners-up finishes, has had a solid start to 2025 with three consecutive made cuts with results between 22nd and 34th. He’s clearly playing very solid golf so there’s every chance it can come together back at a venue he has played well at in the past.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE: Eugenio Chacarra (+3500)

The Spaniard returns to the DP World Tour this week and, with three top-six finishes (International Series India, Saudi International and International Series Qatar) in his last three starts, I fancy Chacarra to contend once again at the Kenya Open.

Chacarra is in fine form of late and, on a course where accuracy is a must, it should suit his game, especially as the 24-year-old has 78.17% in driving accuracy and a colossal 322.18 yards off the tee. In essence, I'm hoping he can overpower Muthaiga Golf Club.

OUTSIDER: Eddie Pepperell (+10000)

Following on from a tie for sixth at last week's NTT DATA Pro-Am on the HotelPlanner Tour (Challenge Tour), it appears that Pepperell has re-found some form, as he also secured a tie for ninth at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in December.

Last year, the Englishman finished just outside the top-20 in this tournament and, with 63% driving accuracy, he has the game to contend round Muthaiga Golf Course, which is one of the shorter layouts on the DP World Tour circuit. Given his recent form and results at this event, Pepperell may be one to watch in Kenya.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE: Eugenio Chacarra (+3500)

When I saw the former LIV player's name in the field, it piqued my interest as he's a big-name player who is looking to rebuild his career following a spell with the 54-hole circuit. Chacarra has aspirations of playing on the PGA Tour, and if he's to make that happen, at least contending at an event like this should be an expectation rather than a hope.

With finishes of T5th, T6th and T5th in his past three starts, Chacarra will be confident, but he'll have to rein in his significant power off the tee in favor of accuracy if he is to win this week.

OUTSIDER: Brandon Robinson Thompson (+5500)

The Englishman has been in contention during both of his past two starts without being able to get the job done. But if you've watched Robinson Thompson recently, you'll know it looks like his game is right there for a win.

Although he has a couple of missed cuts on his record of late, I think he seems to have turned a corner and may well fancy his chances of making another good run in Kenya.

HOW TO WATCH THE KENYA OPEN

USA (ET)

Thursday, February 20 - Round One: 5:00am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

- Round One: 5:00am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Friday, February 21 - Round Two: 5:00am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

- Round Two: 5:00am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Saturday, February 22 - Round Three: 4:30am - 9:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

- Round Three: 4:30am - 9:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Sunday, February 23 - Round Four: 4:00am - 9:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK (GMT)

Thursday, February 20 - Round One: 10:00am - 3:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

- Round One: 10:00am - 3:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, February 21 - Round Two: 10:00am - 3:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

- Round Two: 10:00am - 3:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, February 22 - Round Three: 9:30am - 2:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

- Round Three: 9:30am - 2:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, February 23 - Round Four: 9:00am - 2:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

