'Fleetwood Mac' Complete Europe's First Ever Clean Sweep On Opening Morning Of 2023 Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood wrapped up victory in a tight affair over the previously unbeaten foursomes pairing of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood completed Europe’s first-ever clean sweep in the opening morning of a Ryder Cup thanks to a 2&1 victory over Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
The American pair had never lost in foursomes before Friday’s humbling loss - scoring five wins across previous Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup appearances.
But as soon as the Northern Irishman poured in a birdie on the fourth at Marco Simone, ‘Fleetwood Mac’ continued to maintain an arm’s-length advantage over their red rivals.
The final pair’s success backed up a dominant 4&3 win for Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton over Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns in the top match, while Viktor Hovland - alongside Ludvig Aberg - ensured another European point by besting Max Homa and Brian Harman by the same scoreline in the second.
Shane Lowry and Sepp Staka made it 3-0 to the team in blue courtesy of a comfortable 2&1 triumph against Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler in the penultimate clash.
Discussing the sheer dominance of Team Europe during the opening hours of the 2023 Ryder Cup, McIlroy said: “It's been an unbelievable session.
“We switched the format this year to go foursomes first because statistically that's our better session. And all week, all we've been talking about is getting off to fast starts. Playing three-hole matches in practice, three holes, go again, three holes, go again, something that Luke's drilled into us.
“We were ready to go from the first tee shot, as you can see in how everyone played. I'm so proud of this man alongside me. He can play with anyone. I'm just so happy that he's my partner this week and so happy to get a point on the board for Europe.”
In the anchor group for Team Europe, Fleetwood was growing frustrated with his lack of putting success until he rolled home a monster effort on 15 to put he and McIlroy in the driving seat once more with just three holes to go.
The Englishman shared his relief at what he described as “one of those Ryder Cup moments” when sinking his ball from range as holes began to run out.
Fleetwood said: “I’d been waiting for a moment like that all today, to be honest. Especially the start of the back nine where we were playing so well, I felt like I had two or three chances that I let go by. So I kept them in it, really. You're not going to hole them all, unless you have a really good day.
“I was due one. Felt really good over it. It's just one of those Ryder Cup moments, really, and that's what we're playing for. It's really cool.”
2023 Ryder Cup Results
Day One Foursomes
- Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton defeated Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 4&3
- Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg defeated Max Homa and Brian Harman 4&3
- Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry defeated Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler 2&1
- Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood defeated Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay 2&1
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing from time to time and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Why Zach Johnson Needs To Gamble On Out-Of-Form Stars To Get Back Into The Ryder Cup
A change of plan might be required if Zach Johnson wants to get his side back into Ryder Cup contention
By Andrew Wright Published
-
How The TV Coverage Got It Wrong In The Early Exchanges Of The Ryder Cup
With only four matches on the course there's no excuse not to see every shot in the first hour of a Ryder Cup
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Why Zach Johnson Needs To Gamble On Out-Of-Form Stars To Get Back Into The Ryder Cup
A change of plan might be required if Zach Johnson wants to get his side back into Ryder Cup contention
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Ryder Cup Fourball Pairings And Tee Times
The key Ryder Cup timings for the action taking place between Friday and Sunday at Marco Simone
By Mike Hall Published
-
The Awkward Moment Sam Burns Discovered He Was On The 2023 Ryder Cup Team
The dream phone call, but perhaps not the dream circumstance...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Why LIV Golf Played A Part In Ludvig Aberg’s Rapid Rise To Ryder Cup Stardom
Part of the Swede's sensational progress is down to a new PGA Tour programme brought on by the advent of LIV Golf
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Ryder Cup Live Scores And Updates - Europe Whitewash Morning Foursomes
The day has arrived! Follow all the scores and updates from Rome as Europe take a 4-0 lead into the afternoon fourballs
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
Fleetwood Mac Look To Emulate Moliwood As Ryder Cup Power Pairing
Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood will pair up in the Friday morning foursomes session, as they look to help Europe win back the Ryder Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Darren Clarke On The 'Poisoned Chalice' Of Being A Ryder Cup Captain
Darren Clarke talks exclusively to Golf Monthly on what Luke Donald will have to deal with as Ryder Cup captain in Rome
By Paul Higham Published
-
Ryder Cup: 6 Key Takeaways From The Friday Foursomes Match-Ups
We pick out the biggest talking points after the Friday foursomes pairings were announced at the Ryder Cup
By Andrew Wright Published