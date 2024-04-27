Five Big Pairings To Miss The Zurich Classic of New Orleans Cut
The pairs' event sees a number of big names featuring, but a few recognizable names won't be present at the weekend in New Orleans
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans reached the halfway stage on Friday night, with a four-way tie that includes the Ryder Cup duo of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.
Behind McIlroy and Lowry, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, who entered the event as favorites, sit just a few shots back, with the final two rounds consisting of fourballs on Saturday and foursomes on Sunday.
Although a number of big names made it to the weekend, some recognisable players didn't make the cut in New Orleans, as the eight-under-par cutline saw many players head home.
Amongst the big names leaving were PGA Tour winners, as well as Ryder Cup stars, with the pairs' format throwing up a number of interesting permutations as the final 36 holes hone into view.
Below, we take a look at the biggest pairings to miss the cut at TPC Louisiana.
Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris
The World No.12 and No.30 had a Friday to forget as the pair fired a one-over-par round of 73 to miss the cut by two shots. The American duo had been amongst the favorites coming into the tournament but, following rounds of 65 and 73, the duo missed their second and third cuts of 2024 respectively.
Pierceson Coody/Parker Coody
The Coody twins fired rounds of 68 and 71 to sit at five-under-par, three shots back of the cutline. Pierceson and Parker Coody made history at the Texas Open, when they became the first twin pros to compete in the same group on the PGA Tour, but they couldn't find their form this time around, as they missed the weekend comfortably.
Rasmus Hojgaard/Nicolai Hojgaard
Another twin pairing who won't be making it to the weekend are the Hojgaards, as both Rasmus and Nicolai could only produce a 68 and 71 to miss the weekend. Like the Coody's, the Hojgaards hold a few records, such as becoming the first twins to compete at The Open, as well as becoming the first twins to win on the DP World Tour in back-to-back weeks.
Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander
Last week's Corales Puntacana Championship winner won't be featuring at the weekend, as Billy Horschel and his partner, Tyson Alexander, finished four back of the cutline. Carding a 67 on Thursday, the pair struggled on Friday, as a two-over-par round put them well back of the cut.
Francesco Molinari/Luke Donald
The 2019 Open winner and current European Ryder Cup Captain were well off the pace at TPC Louisiana on Friday, as the experienced duo carded rounds of 65 and 77 to finish at two-under for the tournament.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
