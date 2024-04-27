Five Big Pairings To Miss The Zurich Classic of New Orleans Cut

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans reached the halfway stage on Friday night, with a four-way tie that includes the Ryder Cup duo of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

Behind McIlroy and Lowry, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, who entered the event as favorites, sit just a few shots back, with the final two rounds consisting of fourballs on Saturday and foursomes on Sunday.

Although a number of big names made it to the weekend, some recognisable players didn't make the cut in New Orleans, as the eight-under-par cutline saw many players head home.

Amongst the big names leaving were PGA Tour winners, as well as Ryder Cup stars, with the pairs' format throwing up a number of interesting permutations as the final 36 holes hone into view.

Below, we take a look at the biggest pairings to miss the cut at TPC Louisiana.

Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The World No.12 and No.30 had a Friday to forget as the pair fired a one-over-par round of 73 to miss the cut by two shots. The American duo had been amongst the favorites coming into the tournament but, following rounds of 65 and 73, the duo missed their second and third cuts of 2024 respectively.

Pierceson Coody/Parker Coody

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Coody twins fired rounds of 68 and 71 to sit at five-under-par, three shots back of the cutline. Pierceson and Parker Coody made history at the Texas Open, when they became the first twin pros to compete in the same group on the PGA Tour, but they couldn't find their form this time around, as they missed the weekend comfortably.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rasmus Hojgaard/Nicolai Hojgaard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another twin pairing who won't be making it to the weekend are the Hojgaards, as both Rasmus and Nicolai could only produce a 68 and 71 to miss the weekend. Like the Coody's, the Hojgaards hold a few records, such as becoming the first twins to compete at The Open, as well as becoming the first twins to win on the DP World Tour in back-to-back weeks.

Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last week's Corales Puntacana Championship winner won't be featuring at the weekend, as Billy Horschel and his partner, Tyson Alexander, finished four back of the cutline. Carding a 67 on Thursday, the pair struggled on Friday, as a two-over-par round put them well back of the cut.

Francesco Molinari/Luke Donald

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2019 Open winner and current European Ryder Cup Captain were well off the pace at TPC Louisiana on Friday, as the experienced duo carded rounds of 65 and 77 to finish at two-under for the tournament.