Five Big Names Who Will Miss The DP World Tour Championship Finale
There will be a few notable absentees from the DP World Tour's final event in Dubai
The countdown is on for the DP World Tour Championship this coming week, after the conclusion of the penultimate event at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.
A host of big names will be featuring in the UAE competition, with the top 50 in the Race to Dubai standings advancing to the finale.
However, there are a few notable names missing, including Ryder Cup stars, Rolex Series winners and even Major champions. Below, we have taken a look at five players who won't be featuring at the DP World Tour Championship.
AARON RAI
The Englishman was close to making the $10 million Tour Championship, with the former Scottish Open champion finishing in a tie for 10th in South Africa at eight-under. However, his closing score of 69 meant he missed out on a spot in Dubai by just two places and 6.5 qualification points.
LUDVIG ABERG
Ryder Cup hero Aberg, who was 68th in the rankings, didn't play in South Africa and doesn't have enough points to make the finale at the Earth Course in Dubai after only playing in five DP World Tour events since turning professional in June. Aberg won the Omega European Masters in September prior to his Ryder Cup wildcard, but it didn't help him total enough qualification points.
JUSTIN ROSE
Also missing from the end of season Tour Championship in Dubai will be fellow European Ryder Cup hero, Rose. The 43-year-old finished in a tie for 51st in South Africa following rounds of 74,70,78,70. It was always unlikely that he would qualify for the final event, given he finished 91st in the standings.
ALEX NOREN
Another pro with multiple wins on Tour, Noren also misses out despite his fine form across the pond on the PGA Tour, where he took a one-shot lead into the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Bidding for his first PGA Tour victory and his first worldwide win since the French Open in 2018, the Swede won't be in Dubai despite finishing runner-up in the tournament last season.
DANNY WILLETT
The fifth player to miss out is former Masters winner Willett, who is also a former winner in Dubai. The Englishman has been struggling with injuries throughout 2023 and has been sidelined since September. Willett won the DP World Tour Championship in 2018 and also won the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in 2016.
