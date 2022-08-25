First Golf Lottery Winner Enjoys A Round With Sporting Legends
A £1 ticket won pharmacist Jonathan Roberts a game of golf with Jean van de Velde and Robbie Fowler
The Golf Lottery’s first main prize winner enjoyed an “absolutely awesome experience” after winning a round with two-time DP World Tour winner Jean van de Velde and football legend Robbie Fowler.
Pharmacist Jonathan Roberts won his place in the Celebrity Series event at Formby Golf Club in Merseyside after his numbers came up in the first Golf Lottery draw in July. The 44-year-old, a 15-handicapper, said: “It was an absolutely awesome experience, everyone couldn’t have been better. It was great watching the likes of Jean van de Velde, but Robbie Fowler was fantastic. He played some amazing golf and you can see why he is such a good player.
“It took about to the fifth hole for my heart rate to come below 130. It was nerve-wracking but I loosened up on the back nine and felt like I had an OK round. It was well worth spending £1 a week for that experience.”
Former Liverpool striker Fowler said: “Golf Lottery offers a chance for everyone to get involved. There is a chance for Jon to walk with professional golfers and charities earn from it as well, and that is the big thing. Fundamentally, it is raising money for people who are less fortunate and that is what it should always be about.”
The Golf Lottery is a weekly draw costing either £52 by direct debit, or £5 a month. Prizes on offer include an ultimate playing experience in the Indian Ocean, including business class flights and 5* hotel, a Legends Tour Pro-Am spot to play with the likes of former England footballer Fowler, ex-England cricket captain Sir Andrew Strauss or Scottish rugby legend Gavin Hastings, a golf lesson with Major winner Michel Campbell, golf equipment and tickets, and a £1,000 weekly jackpot.
Its primary objective is to raise funds for sport-related charities, with the aim of developing golf from grass-roots for under-represented communities while supporting diversity and inclusivity. Charity partners include the Alzheimer’s Society, The Golf Foundation and Prostate Cancer UK.
Keith Mitchell, managing director of the Golf Lottery, said: “The first few draws have been a massive success and it is great to see so many prize winners. Jon enjoyed a great day and we encourage anyone to sign up to the Golf Lottery and follow in his footsteps by winning one of the many incredible prizes on offer.”
For more details on how to play, the prizes on offer and the charity partners, visit the Golf Lottery website.
Jeff graduated from Leeds University in Business Studies and Media in 1996 and did a post grad in journalism at Sheffield College in 1997. His first jobs were on Slam Dunk (basketball) and Football Monthly magazines, and he's worked for the Sunday Times, Press Association and ESPN. He has faced golfing greats Sam Torrance and Sergio Garcia, but on the poker felt rather than the golf course. Jeff's favourite course played is Sandy Lane in Barbados, which went far better than when he played Matfen Hall in Northumberland, where he crashed the buggy on the way to the 1st tee!