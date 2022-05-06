First Ever UK Asian Tour Event To Offer Free Entry For Fans

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

On the 2nd - 5th June, the Asian Tour's International Series heads to Slaley Hall in Northumberland for its second $2 million International Series tournament of the season.

Ahead of the event, it has been revealed by tournament organisers that they are giving an ‘open invitation’ to the 'golfing and local community' with free attendance to the four-day tournament.

From 9am on Friday 6th May, fans can register for the event, with the Asian Tour making its first-ever trip outside the continent, and its first sanctioned competition outside of Asia.

Action gets underway at Slaley Hall on the 2nd - 5th June (Image credit: Azalea)

In a statement, Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour, said that: “This is the Asian Tour’s first visit to the United Kingdom and we are looking forward to experiencing the north-east’s famous hospitality. Together, with the Tour’s contingent of international players, the tournament will also feature a group of local hopefuls looking to break through and vying for a share of the $2M prize purse as well as spots in the highly lucrative LIV Golf Invitational London the following week.

"North-east sports fans are widely known for their passion and support for sport, and we would like to invite all sports fans, golfers and families to come and catch some world-class golfing action and enjoy a stunning venue at the perfect time of year.”

For players featuring in the tournament at Slaley Hall, they will also have the chance to earn a place at the following LIV Golf Invitational Series event, with the top three players from the cumulative International Series rankings, through Thailand and England, as well as the top-two finishers in the International Series England, not otherwise exempt, earning spots at the tournament at Centurion Club on the 9th - 11th June.

Sihwan Kim claimed the first Asian Tour International Series event by two strokes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thant added: “There is real momentum and growth behind the Asian Tour and, thanks to the International Series, we are creating new opportunities for our players and unlocking potential wherever we play around the world.

"Much has been achieved already this season, but there is even more to be optimistic about when looking ahead to the future. In many ways we can draw parallels to the recent developments in the region where new investment has reinvigorated the football scene. I’m sure we’ll be made to feel very at home.”

Unveiled back in February, the International Series is made up of the Asian Tour and LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund-backed company headed by Greg Norman. Featuring 10 tournaments across Asia and Europe, it is predicted that there will be $300 million invested over the next decade.

In the first event in March, American, Sihwan Kim, claimed victory at Black Mountain Golf Club in Thailand and, following the events at Slaley Hall, the new series will head to Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Middle East, China, Singapore and Hong Kong.