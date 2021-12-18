Slaley Hall Hunting Golf Course Review
Slaley Hall's Hunting Golf Course, one of two on this sprawling Northumberland estate, was a tour venue for a number of years
By Jeremy Ellwood published
Slaley Hall Hunting Golf Course Review
Slaley Hall, south of Hexham on the Northumberland side of the border with County Durham, was once an Edwardian mansion with a 3,000-acre sporting estate, created by the Hunting family. That name lives on in the highly regarded Dave Thomas golf course built in the 1980s when the original mansion was extended and transformed into a top-class golf hotel. With flowering shrubs flanking some fairways, and towering pines and other mature trees enveloping others, the course was hailed by some as ‘the Augusta of the north’ - it's certainly one of the best golf courses in Northumberland.
Related: the best golf courses in Durham
The nines were switched around a few years ago on the Hunting course, which has a moorland feel in places, and parkland feel on other holes where beautiful azaleas and rhododendrons line the fairways. This makes good sense, for although the 1st is now steeply uphill, it is not overly long, and the two par 5s that follow let you open your shoulders more than on the early holes of the back nine. The uphill par-3 5th is then a cracker played through a slender funnel of pines.
It also means that the final hole is now one of the best on the course, a testing long, narrow par 4 that plays gently back up to a raised green. There’s water to contend with near the end too - left of the par-4 14th and then on long par-3 15th - before three suitably stout par 4s close things out. The views are, at times, liberating, and the feeling as you play your way round is one of serenity and seclusion.
On several holes the premium is on positional play, most notably on the 11th where the tee shot must steer its way round bunkers and a ditch yet be sufficiently long to leave a clear view of the green hidden away round to the right. The par-4 12th is another of those pretty holes adorned by flowering shrubs.
If the final hole is now one of the toughest on the course, the former 18th – now the 9th – is no slouch either as, despite playing downhill, there is a cross-hazard that may well take driver out of your hands. Laying back on the fairway will then leave a long approach to a green set in front of the mansion, which may prove visually appealing but also technically challenging.
This is one of the north-east’s premier golf venues, and although comparisons with Augusta can be a mixed blessing, these are undoubtedly magnificent surroundings in which to enjoy a round. The sister Priestman course, which opened in 1999, allows perhaps a little more room to manoeuvre.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and even instruction despite his own somewhat iffy swing (he knows how to do it, but just can't do it himself). He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 89 of the Next 100. He has played well over 900 courses worldwide in 35 countries, but put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content. On his first trip to Abu Dhabi a decade ago he foolishly asked Paul Casey what sort of a record he had around the course there. "Well, I've won it twice if that's what you mean!" came the reply...
-
-
What Length Golf Clubs Should I Use?
What length golf clubs should you use? We look at the factors you must consider.
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Tiger Woods Shuts Down Idea Of Using Cart On PGA Tour - "That's Just Not Who I Am."
Speaking after the PNC Championship Pro-Am, Woods dismissed any idea that he would use a cart if he were to return to the PGA Tour.
By Matt Cradock • Published