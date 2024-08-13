FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

After the Wyndham Championship, the players occupying the top 70 places in the FedEx Cup standings take their spots in the first of three FedEx Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The action gets underway at TPC Southwind on Thursday with Justin Rose and Ben Griffin at 8.20am EDT (1.20pm BST) as players aim to get off to a good start in the no-cut event, which has a $20m purse.

The world's top two, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are paired, and they begin at 1.45pm EDT (6.45pm BST) on Thursday and 10.35am EDT (3.35pm BST) on Friday.

World No.3 Rory McIlroy tees it up with two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, with a 10.45am EDT (3.45pm BST) in the first round and 1.45pm EDT (6.45pm BST) in the second round.

Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are paired together (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another eye-catching group sees 2023 US Open champion Wyndham Clark alongside Ludvig Aberg, with the two beginning at 10.35am EDT (3.35pm BST) in the first round and 1.35pm EDT (6.35pm BST) in the second round.

Below are the tee times and pairings for the opening two rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Notable Groups

EDT (BST)

Round One

10.35am (3.35pm): Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg

Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg 10.45am (3.45pm): Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa 1.45pm (6.45pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

Round Two

10.35am (3.35pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele 1.35pm (6.35pm): Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg

Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg 1.45pm (6.45pm): Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

Ludvig Aberg is grouped with Wyndham Clark (Image credit: Getty Images)

FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times - Round One

EDT (GMT)

8.20am (1.20pm): Justin Rose, Ben Griffin

Justin Rose, Ben Griffin 8.30am (1.30pm): Will Zalatoris, Jake Knapp

Will Zalatoris, Jake Knapp 8.40am (1.40pm): Max Greyserman, Mackenzie Hughes

Max Greyserman, Mackenzie Hughes 8.50am (1.50pm): Tom Kim, Cam Davis

Tom Kim, Cam Davis 9.00am (2.00pm): Austin Eckroat, Alex Noren

Austin Eckroat, Alex Noren 9.10am (2.10pm): Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim

Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim 9.20am (2.20pm): Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry 9.30am (2.30pm): Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood 9.40am (2.40pm): Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk

Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk 9.55am (2.55pm): Billy Horschel, Davis Thompson

Billy Horschel, Davis Thompson 10.05am (3.05pm): Justin Thomas, Brian Harman

Justin Thomas, Brian Harman 10.15am (3.15pm): Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon

Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon 10.25am (3.25pm): Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry 10.35am (3.35pm): Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg

Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg 10.45am (3.45pm): Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa 10.55am (3.55pm): Peter Malnati, Min Woo Lee

Peter Malnati, Min Woo Lee 11.05am (4.05pm): Brendon Todd, Seamus Power

Brendon Todd, Seamus Power 11.15am (4.15pm): Nick Dunlap, Jhonattan Vegas

Nick Dunlap, Jhonattan Vegas 11.30am (4.30pm): Viktor Hovland, Erik van Rooyen

Viktor Hovland, Erik van Rooyen 11.40am (4.40pm): Patrick Rodgers, Eric Cole

Patrick Rodgers, Eric Cole 11.50am (4.50pm): Harris English, Nick Taylor

Harris English, Nick Taylor 12.00pm (5.00pm): Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott

Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott 12.10pm (5.10pm): Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick

Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick 12.20pm (5.20pm): Max Homa, J.T. Poston

Max Homa, J.T. Poston 12.30pm (5.30pm): Sam Burns, Corey Conners

Sam Burns, Corey Conners 12.40pm (5.40pm): Aaron Rai, Jason Day

Aaron Rai, Jason Day 12.50pm (5.50pm): Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1.05pm (6.05pm): Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka

Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka 1.15pm (6.15pm): Russell Henley, Tony Finau

Russell Henley, Tony Finau 1.25pm (6.25pm): Patrick Cantlay, Byeong Hun An

Patrick Cantlay, Byeong Hun An 1.35pm (6.35pm): Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama

Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama 1.45pm (6.45pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele 1.55pm (6.55pm): Maverick McNealy, Taylor Moore

Maverick McNealy, Taylor Moore 2.05pm (7.05pm): Jordan Spieth, Mark Hubbard

Jordan Spieth, Mark Hubbard 2.15pm (7.15pm): Emiliano Grillo, Victor Perez

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round Two

EDT (GMT)

8.20am (1.20pm): Viktor Hovland, Erik van Rooyen

Viktor Hovland, Erik van Rooyen 8.30am (1.30pm): Patrick Rodgers, Eric Cole

Patrick Rodgers, Eric Cole 8.40am (1.40pm): Harris English, Nick Taylor

Harris English, Nick Taylor 8.50am (1.50pm): Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott

Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott 9.00am (2.00pm): Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick

Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick 9.10am (2.10pm): Max Homa, J.T. Poston

Max Homa, J.T. Poston 9.20am (2.20pm): Sam Burns, Corey Conners

Sam Burns, Corey Conners 9.30am (2.30pm): Aaron Rai, Jason Day

Aaron Rai, Jason Day 9.40am (2.40pm): Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9.55am (2.55pm): Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka

Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka 10.05am (3.05pm): Russell Henley, Tony Finau

Russell Henley, Tony Finau 10.15am (3.15pm): Patrick Cantlay, Byeong Hun An

Patrick Cantlay, Byeong Hun An 10.25am (3.25pm): Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama

Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama 10.35am (3.35pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele 10.45am (3.45pm): Maverick McNealy, Taylor Moore

Maverick McNealy, Taylor Moore 10.55am (3.55pm): Jordan Spieth, Mark Hubbard

Jordan Spieth, Mark Hubbard 11.05am (4.05pm): Emiliano Grillo, Victor Perez

Emiliano Grillo, Victor Perez 11.15am (4.15pm): Justin Rose, Ben Griffin

Justin Rose, Ben Griffin 11.30am (4.30pm): Will Zalatoris, Jake Knapp

Will Zalatoris, Jake Knapp 11.40am (4.40pm): Max Greyserman, Mackenzie Hughes

Max Greyserman, Mackenzie Hughes 11.50am (4.50pm): Tom Kim, Cam Davis

Tom Kim, Cam Davis 12.00pm (5.00pm): Austin Eckroat, Alex Noren

Austin Eckroat, Alex Noren 12.10pm (5.10pm): Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim

Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim 12.20pm (5.20pm): Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry 12.30pm (5.30pm): Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood 12.40pm (5.40pm): Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk

Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk 12.50pm (5.50pm): Billy Horschel, Davis Thompson

Billy Horschel, Davis Thompson 1.05pm (6.05pm): Justin Thomas, Brian Harman

Justin Thomas, Brian Harman 1.15pm (6.15pm): Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon

Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon 1.25pm (6.25pm): Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry 1.35pm (6.35pm): Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg

Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg 1.45pm (6.45pm): Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa 1.55pm (6.55pm): Peter Malnati, Min Woo Lee

Peter Malnati, Min Woo Lee 2.05pm (7.05pm): Brendon Todd, Seamus Power

Brendon Todd, Seamus Power 2.15pm (7.15pm): Nick Dunlap, Jhonattan Vegas

How To Watch The FedEx St. Jude Championship In The US

All times EDT

Thursday 15 August: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 16 August: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 17 August: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 18 August: 12.00pm-2.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The FedEx St. Jude Championship In The UK

All times BST

Thursday 15 August: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday 16 August: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 17 August: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 18 August: 3.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)