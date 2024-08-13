FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler plays alongside Xander Schauffele, who won two of this year's Majors, in the first two rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler during The Masters
Xander Schauffele will tee it up with Scottie Scheffler in the first two rounds
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

After the Wyndham Championship, the players occupying the top 70 places in the FedEx Cup standings take their spots in the first of three FedEx Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The action gets underway at TPC Southwind on Thursday with Justin Rose and Ben Griffin at 8.20am EDT (1.20pm BST) as players aim to get off to a good start in the no-cut event, which has a $20m purse.

The world's top two, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are paired, and they begin at 1.45pm EDT (6.45pm BST) on Thursday and 10.35am EDT (3.35pm BST) on Friday.

World No.3 Rory McIlroy tees it up with two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, with a 10.45am EDT (3.45pm BST) in the first round and 1.45pm EDT (6.45pm BST) in the second round.

Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are paired together

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another eye-catching group sees 2023 US Open champion Wyndham Clark alongside Ludvig Aberg, with the two beginning at 10.35am EDT (3.35pm BST) in the first round and 1.35pm EDT (6.35pm BST) in the second round.

Below are the tee times and pairings for the opening two rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Notable Groups

EDT (BST)

Round One

  • 10.35am (3.35pm): Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg
  • 10.45am (3.45pm): Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa
  • 1.45pm (6.45pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

Round Two

  • 10.35am (3.35pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
  • 1.35pm (6.35pm): Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg
  • 1.45pm (6.45pm): Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

Ludvig Aberg before the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Ludvig Aberg is grouped with Wyndham Clark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FedEx St. Jude Championship Tee Times - Round One

EDT (GMT)

  • 8.20am (1.20pm): Justin Rose, Ben Griffin
  • 8.30am (1.30pm): Will Zalatoris, Jake Knapp
  • 8.40am (1.40pm): Max Greyserman, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 8.50am (1.50pm): Tom Kim, Cam Davis
  • 9.00am (2.00pm): Austin Eckroat, Alex Noren
  • 9.10am (2.10pm): Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim
  • 9.20am (2.20pm): Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry
  • 9.30am (2.30pm): Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 9.40am (2.40pm): Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk
  • 9.55am (2.55pm): Billy Horschel, Davis Thompson
  • 10.05am (3.05pm): Justin Thomas, Brian Harman
  • 10.15am (3.15pm): Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon
  • 10.25am (3.25pm): Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry
  • 10.35am (3.35pm): Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg
  • 10.45am (3.45pm): Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa
  • 10.55am (3.55pm): Peter Malnati, Min Woo Lee
  • 11.05am (4.05pm): Brendon Todd, Seamus Power
  • 11.15am (4.15pm): Nick Dunlap, Jhonattan Vegas
  • 11.30am (4.30pm): Viktor Hovland, Erik van Rooyen
  • 11.40am (4.40pm): Patrick Rodgers, Eric Cole
  • 11.50am (4.50pm): Harris English, Nick Taylor
  • 12.00pm (5.00pm): Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott
  • 12.10pm (5.10pm): Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 12.20pm (5.20pm): Max Homa, J.T. Poston
  • 12.30pm (5.30pm): Sam Burns, Corey Conners
  • 12.40pm (5.40pm): Aaron Rai, Jason Day
  • 12.50pm (5.50pm): Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 1.05pm (6.05pm): Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka
  • 1.15pm (6.15pm): Russell Henley, Tony Finau
  • 1.25pm (6.25pm): Patrick Cantlay, Byeong Hun An
  • 1.35pm (6.35pm): Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 1.45pm (6.45pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
  • 1.55pm (6.55pm): Maverick McNealy, Taylor Moore
  • 2.05pm (7.05pm): Jordan Spieth, Mark Hubbard
  • 2.15pm (7.15pm): Emiliano Grillo, Victor Perez

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round Two

EDT (GMT)

  • 8.20am (1.20pm): Viktor Hovland, Erik van Rooyen
  • 8.30am (1.30pm): Patrick Rodgers, Eric Cole
  • 8.40am (1.40pm): Harris English, Nick Taylor
  • 8.50am (1.50pm): Denny McCarthy, Adam Scott
  • 9.00am (2.00pm): Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 9.10am (2.10pm): Max Homa, J.T. Poston
  • 9.20am (2.20pm): Sam Burns, Corey Conners
  • 9.30am (2.30pm): Aaron Rai, Jason Day
  • 9.40am (2.40pm): Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 9.55am (2.55pm): Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka
  • 10.05am (3.05pm): Russell Henley, Tony Finau
  • 10.15am (3.15pm): Patrick Cantlay, Byeong Hun An
  • 10.25am (3.25pm): Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 10.35am (3.35pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
  • 10.45am (3.45pm): Maverick McNealy, Taylor Moore
  • 10.55am (3.55pm): Jordan Spieth, Mark Hubbard
  • 11.05am (4.05pm): Emiliano Grillo, Victor Perez
  • 11.15am (4.15pm): Justin Rose, Ben Griffin
  • 11.30am (4.30pm): Will Zalatoris, Jake Knapp
  • 11.40am (4.40pm): Max Greyserman, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 11.50am (4.50pm): Tom Kim, Cam Davis
  • 12.00pm (5.00pm): Austin Eckroat, Alex Noren
  • 12.10pm (5.10pm): Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim
  • 12.20pm (5.20pm): Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry
  • 12.30pm (5.30pm): Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 12.40pm (5.40pm): Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk
  • 12.50pm (5.50pm): Billy Horschel, Davis Thompson
  • 1.05pm (6.05pm): Justin Thomas, Brian Harman
  • 1.15pm (6.15pm): Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon
  • 1.25pm (6.25pm): Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry
  • 1.35pm (6.35pm): Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg
  • 1.45pm (6.45pm): Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa
  • 1.55pm (6.55pm): Peter Malnati, Min Woo Lee
  • 2.05pm (7.05pm): Brendon Todd, Seamus Power 
  • 2.15pm (7.15pm): Nick Dunlap, Jhonattan Vegas

How To Watch The FedEx St. Jude Championship In The US

All times EDT

Thursday 15 August: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 16 August: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 17 August: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 18 August: 12.00pm-2.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The FedEx St. Jude Championship In The UK

All times BST

Thursday 15 August: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday 16 August: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 17 August: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 18 August: 3.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸