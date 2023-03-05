Fake Masters Dinner Invite Sparks Huge Social Media Reaction

The Masters is arguably the most prestigious event on the golf calendar, with the World's elite and past champions making their way to the picture-perfect Augusta National for a shot at the coveted 'Green Jacket'.

There is a lot of history and tradition surrounding the Masters, with one of these being the Champions Dinner. Taking place on the Tuesday night of tournament week, it has been part of the Masters furniture since the 1950s. This year, Scottie Scheffler will host due to being the winner of the event in 2022, with a mock dinner invite doing the rounds on social media.

So, for those who are slightly confused, let us explain. Above is the genuine, authentic invitation sent to past champions for the dinner, with Trevor Immelman claiming the title in 2008. As you can see, it invites those to the dinner taking place on Tuesday evening.

Below, we have an invitation which has been edited, with the line "LIV guys kindly meet on the 9th green @ 9pm." This is, of course, in reference to Augusta National confirming that invitations will go out to all LIV players who have qualified for the first Major of the year, with plenty of Twitter users finding the tongue-in-cheek post rather humorous.

Obviously the post was made to cause a bit of humour, with even Masters champion Scheffler joking back in January that he may have to seat two-time Green Jacket winner, Bubba Watson, at a separate table during the dinner.

The divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has been clear since February of last year, with players from each circuit regularly throwing jibes at one another on a monthly basis. Most recently, the back-and-forth has been around the PGA Tour announcing changes to their scheduling for 2024, with the introduction of limited field no-cut events, something which LIV introduced when it first started at Centurion last year.

Although the PGA Tour has banned LIV golfers from their tournaments, the Masters haven't. Currently, there are seven Masters winners who play in the LIV Golf League, but those who ply their trade on the PGA Tour have admitted that the Champions Dinner could be a tad tense.

Jon Rahm, who is yet to win a Green Jacket, recently stated "I think the Masters Champions Dinner's going to be a little tense compared to how it's been in the past", adding "I keep thinking about it because I wish I could be there and just be able to see how things work out."

Five-time Masters winner, Tiger Woods, has also given his thoughts on the matter, with the World Golf Hall of Famer admitting that he doesn’t know how he will react to meeting LIV players at Augusta National. Speaking in February, Tiger explained that: "I don’t know what that reaction is going to be. I know that some of our friendships have certainly taken a different path, but we will see when all that transpires, it’s still a couple of months away."

He went on to add: “The Champions Dinner’s going to be obviously, something that’s talked about. You know, we as a whole need to honour Scottie (Scheffler). Scottie’s the winner, it’s his dinner and so (it's about) making sure that Scottie gets honoured correctly."