The 40-Year-Old Rookie In Rome? Pressure's On As Larrazabal Chases Ryder Cup Dream

Pablo Larrazabal is aware Luke Donald will be watching his every move over the first two rounds of the BMW International Open but welcomes the pressure as he chases a dream Ryder Cup debut.

We’ve passed the 100 days to go mark in the Ryder Cup countdown so qualification is getting serious now, and although Larrazabal is not currently in the qualifying spots he’s pressed his case already.

The 40-year-old has won twice already this season - adding to two tournament victories last season – and along with breaking into the world’s top 50 that makes a decent set of credentials.

His form prompted European Ryder Cup captain Donald to play alongside Larrazabal in the opening two rounds in Germany – something which this close to Rome is a sure sign of being right up there in his thinking.

“I know what I’ve done in the last five weeks,” Larrazabal told the DP World Tour. “I know Luke Donald is having an eye on me.

"I knew he was going to choose to play with me one of these weeks, but I have had this pressure during my career. I play with pressure. I like pressure.

"I am going to have a bit of pressure playing with the captain but I am used to the pressure and whatever the way it goes will go.”

A spectator in the crowd at Valderrama when Seve Ballesteros captained Europe to victory in 1997, it’s been a dream for Larrazabal to play in the Ryder Cup, and now he’s right in contention to be a 40-year-old rookie in Rome.

“It is a dream of mine,” he added. “The Ryder Cup is the result of the work you do day after day. If I was nervous in Korea in the last few holes and in Holland I can’t imagine how much pressure I could have in a Ryder Cup.

“The Ryder Cup is at the end of September, and we are in June so many things can happen in three months.

“If it happens, it happens. If not, I will be pushing for Europe anyways.”

Larrazabal the happiest man in the world

Larrazabal would join the proud tradition of Spaniards representing Europe in the Ryder Cup, and maybe the possibility of pairing up with Jon Rahm could be another asset in his favour when it comes to selection.

Either way, he's as happy as he has been in his long career right now with his form and his winning streak being what he feels is a payoff for years of hard work.

“The golf game is giving me back after all the hard work that I have put in over the years,” said Larrazabal.

“I am the happiest man in the world right now.”