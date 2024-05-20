Soudal Open Prize Money Payout 2024

The fourth phase of the DP World Tour season, the European Swing, begins with the Soudal Open at Rinkven International Golf Club in Belgium.

The start of a new phase of the season means there is another opportunity for those competing in it to finish top of the table at its conclusion with July’s BMW International Open. That will hand the winner a bonus $200,000.

Swede Sebastian Soderberg won the previous phase, the Asian Swing, which also earned him an exemption into each of the season’s Back 9 events, and that incentive is also available to the winner of the European Swing.

There is also an eye-catching prize fund at this week’s tournament, with players competing for a payout of $2.25m – an identical sum to the purse that was available at the previous tournament, the Volvo China Open.

On that occasion, Adrian Otaegui won the first prize of $382,500, and the same amount is on offer to this week’s winner, while the runner-up will claim $247,500. The fund also represents an increase of $250,000 on the 2023 tournament.

There are also 3,000 Race To Dubai points available at the tournament, as well as the opportunity the stars to climb the world rankings.

Below is the prize money payout for the Soudal Open.

Soudal Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $382,500 2nd $247,500 3rd $141,750 4th $112,500 5th $95,400 6th $78,750 7th $67,500 8th $56,250 9th $50,400 10th $45,000 11th $41,400 12th $38,700 13th $36,225 14th $34,425 15th $33,075 16th $31,725 17th $30,375 18th $29,025 19th $27,900 20th $27,000 21st $26,100 22nd $25,425 23rd $24,750 24th $24,075 25th $23,400 26th $22,725 27th $22,050 28th $21,375 29th $20,700 30th $20,025 31st $19,350 32nd $18,675 33rd $18,000 34th $17,325 35th $16,650 36th $15,975 37th $15,525 38th $15,075 39th $14,625 40th $14,175 41st $13,725 42nd $13,275 43rd $12,825 44th $12,375 45th $11,925 46th $11,475 47th $11,025 48th $10,575 49th $10,125 50th $9,675 51st $9,225 52nd $8,775 53rd $8,325 54th $7,875 55th $7,650 56th $7,425 57th $7,200 58th $6,975 59th $6,750 60th $6,525 61st $6,300 62nd $6,075 63rd $5,850 64th $5,625 65th $5,400 66th $5,175 67th $4,950 68th $4,725 69th $4,500 70th $4,275

Who Are The Star Names In The Soudal Open?

Adrian Otaegui plays the week after a PGA Championship appearance (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, Swede Simon Forsstrom claimed his maiden DP World Tour title with a one-shot win over compatriot Jens Dantorp, and he is in this week’s field looking for his second win on the Tour. Meanwhile, Dantorp also returns, as he continues his quest for a first DP World Tour title.

Adrian Otaegui will be hoping to put the disappointment of a missed cut at the PGA Championship behind him with his second DP World Tour victory in a row after lifting the trophy at the Volvo China Open. The Spaniard has a strong history at this event, having won it six years ago when it was named the Belgian Knockout.

Other notable names in the field include former LIV Golf star Laurie Canter and several other DP World Tour winners, including Pablo Larrazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Adri Arnaus and Yannik Paul.

Englishman Jordan Smith, who had a creditable T39 finish at the PGA Championship, and his compatriot Alex Fitzpatrick, who is building a promising reputation, also play.

Where Is The Soudal Open? The Soudal Open is held at Rinkven International Golf Club near Antwerp. The venue has hosted the event since 2018 and features a mixture of woodland and parkland holes.

