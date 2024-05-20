Soudal Open Prize Money Payout 2024

The DP World Tour heads to Belgium for the first of the European Swing phase of the season, where players compete for an increased payout

Simon Forsstrom with the Soudal Open trophy after his maiden DP World Tour win
Simon Forsstrom returns to defend his Soudal Open title
The fourth phase of the DP World Tour season, the European Swing, begins with the Soudal Open at Rinkven International Golf Club in Belgium.

The start of a new phase of the season means there is another opportunity for those competing in it to finish top of the table at its conclusion with July’s BMW International Open. That will hand the winner a bonus $200,000.

Swede Sebastian Soderberg won the previous phase, the Asian Swing, which also earned him an exemption into each of the season’s Back 9 events, and that incentive is also available to the winner of the European Swing.

There is also an eye-catching prize fund at this week’s tournament, with players competing for a payout of $2.25m – an identical sum to the purse that was available at the previous tournament, the Volvo China Open.

On that occasion, Adrian Otaegui won the first prize of $382,500, and the same amount is on offer to this week’s winner, while the runner-up will claim $247,500. The fund also represents an increase of $250,000 on the 2023 tournament.

There are also 3,000 Race To Dubai points available at the tournament, as well as the opportunity the stars to climb the world rankings.

Below is the prize money payout for the Soudal Open.

Soudal Open Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$382,500
2nd$247,500
3rd$141,750
4th$112,500
5th$95,400
6th$78,750
7th$67,500
8th$56,250
9th$50,400
10th$45,000
11th$41,400
12th$38,700
13th$36,225
14th$34,425
15th$33,075
16th$31,725
17th$30,375
18th$29,025
19th$27,900
20th$27,000
21st$26,100
22nd$25,425
23rd$24,750
24th$24,075
25th$23,400
26th$22,725
27th$22,050
28th$21,375
29th$20,700
30th$20,025
31st$19,350
32nd$18,675
33rd$18,000
34th$17,325
35th$16,650
36th$15,975
37th$15,525
38th$15,075
39th$14,625
40th$14,175
41st$13,725
42nd$13,275
43rd$12,825
44th$12,375
45th$11,925
46th$11,475
47th$11,025
48th$10,575
49th$10,125
50th$9,675
51st$9,225
52nd$8,775
53rd$8,325
54th$7,875
55th$7,650
56th$7,425
57th$7,200
58th$6,975
59th$6,750
60th$6,525
61st$6,300
62nd$6,075
63rd$5,850
64th$5,625
65th$5,400
66th$5,175
67th$4,950
68th$4,725
69th$4,500
70th$4,275

Who Are The Star Names In The Soudal Open?

Adrian Otaegui takes a shot at the PGA Championship

Adrian Otaegui plays the week after a PGA Championship appearance

In 2023, Swede Simon Forsstrom claimed his maiden DP World Tour title with a one-shot win over compatriot Jens Dantorp, and he is in this week’s field looking for his second win on the Tour. Meanwhile, Dantorp also returns, as he continues his quest for a first DP World Tour title.

Adrian Otaegui will be hoping to put the disappointment of a missed cut at the PGA Championship behind him with his second DP World Tour victory in a row after lifting the trophy at the Volvo China Open. The Spaniard has a strong history at this event, having won it six years ago when it was named the Belgian Knockout.

Other notable names in the field include former LIV Golf star Laurie Canter and several other DP World Tour winners, including Pablo Larrazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Adri Arnaus and Yannik Paul.

Englishman Jordan Smith, who had a creditable T39 finish at the PGA Championship, and his compatriot Alex Fitzpatrick, who is building a promising reputation, also play. 

Where Is The Soudal Open?

The Soudal Open is held at Rinkven International Golf Club near Antwerp. The venue has hosted the event since 2018 and features a mixture of woodland and parkland holes.


What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Soudal Open?

The prize money payout for the Soudal Open is $2.25m - an increase of $250,000 on the 2023 edition. The winner will earn $382,500, while the runner-up will bank $247,500.

