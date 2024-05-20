Soudal Open Prize Money Payout 2024
The DP World Tour heads to Belgium for the first of the European Swing phase of the season, where players compete for an increased payout
The fourth phase of the DP World Tour season, the European Swing, begins with the Soudal Open at Rinkven International Golf Club in Belgium.
The start of a new phase of the season means there is another opportunity for those competing in it to finish top of the table at its conclusion with July’s BMW International Open. That will hand the winner a bonus $200,000.
Swede Sebastian Soderberg won the previous phase, the Asian Swing, which also earned him an exemption into each of the season’s Back 9 events, and that incentive is also available to the winner of the European Swing.
There is also an eye-catching prize fund at this week’s tournament, with players competing for a payout of $2.25m – an identical sum to the purse that was available at the previous tournament, the Volvo China Open.
On that occasion, Adrian Otaegui won the first prize of $382,500, and the same amount is on offer to this week’s winner, while the runner-up will claim $247,500. The fund also represents an increase of $250,000 on the 2023 tournament.
There are also 3,000 Race To Dubai points available at the tournament, as well as the opportunity the stars to climb the world rankings.
Below is the prize money payout for the Soudal Open.
Soudal Open Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$382,500
|2nd
|$247,500
|3rd
|$141,750
|4th
|$112,500
|5th
|$95,400
|6th
|$78,750
|7th
|$67,500
|8th
|$56,250
|9th
|$50,400
|10th
|$45,000
|11th
|$41,400
|12th
|$38,700
|13th
|$36,225
|14th
|$34,425
|15th
|$33,075
|16th
|$31,725
|17th
|$30,375
|18th
|$29,025
|19th
|$27,900
|20th
|$27,000
|21st
|$26,100
|22nd
|$25,425
|23rd
|$24,750
|24th
|$24,075
|25th
|$23,400
|26th
|$22,725
|27th
|$22,050
|28th
|$21,375
|29th
|$20,700
|30th
|$20,025
|31st
|$19,350
|32nd
|$18,675
|33rd
|$18,000
|34th
|$17,325
|35th
|$16,650
|36th
|$15,975
|37th
|$15,525
|38th
|$15,075
|39th
|$14,625
|40th
|$14,175
|41st
|$13,725
|42nd
|$13,275
|43rd
|$12,825
|44th
|$12,375
|45th
|$11,925
|46th
|$11,475
|47th
|$11,025
|48th
|$10,575
|49th
|$10,125
|50th
|$9,675
|51st
|$9,225
|52nd
|$8,775
|53rd
|$8,325
|54th
|$7,875
|55th
|$7,650
|56th
|$7,425
|57th
|$7,200
|58th
|$6,975
|59th
|$6,750
|60th
|$6,525
|61st
|$6,300
|62nd
|$6,075
|63rd
|$5,850
|64th
|$5,625
|65th
|$5,400
|66th
|$5,175
|67th
|$4,950
|68th
|$4,725
|69th
|$4,500
|70th
|$4,275
Who Are The Star Names In The Soudal Open?
In 2023, Swede Simon Forsstrom claimed his maiden DP World Tour title with a one-shot win over compatriot Jens Dantorp, and he is in this week’s field looking for his second win on the Tour. Meanwhile, Dantorp also returns, as he continues his quest for a first DP World Tour title.
Adrian Otaegui will be hoping to put the disappointment of a missed cut at the PGA Championship behind him with his second DP World Tour victory in a row after lifting the trophy at the Volvo China Open. The Spaniard has a strong history at this event, having won it six years ago when it was named the Belgian Knockout.
Other notable names in the field include former LIV Golf star Laurie Canter and several other DP World Tour winners, including Pablo Larrazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Adri Arnaus and Yannik Paul.
Englishman Jordan Smith, who had a creditable T39 finish at the PGA Championship, and his compatriot Alex Fitzpatrick, who is building a promising reputation, also play.
Where Is The Soudal Open?
The Soudal Open is held at Rinkven International Golf Club near Antwerp. The venue has hosted the event since 2018 and features a mixture of woodland and parkland holes.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Soudal Open?
The prize money payout for the Soudal Open is $2.25m - an increase of $250,000 on the 2023 edition. The winner will earn $382,500, while the runner-up will bank $247,500.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
