Tom McKibbin Seals Maiden DP World Tour Title At Porsche European Open

Tom McKibbin held off home favourites Marcel Siem and Max Kieffer to seal his maiden DP World Tour title at the Porsche European Open.

The Northern Irishman made it the first of potentially two victories for Holywood Golf Club on Sunday with Rory McIlroy co-leading on the PGA Tour heading into the final round.

McKibbin was one of six players tied for the leading with 18 to play and his three-under-par 70 at Green Eagle just south of Hamburg sealed his maiden professional title and first ever DP World Tour trophy.

The 20-year-old was two-under for his first 17 holes, taking a one stroke advantage up the last where he was faced with a tricky second into the par 5. He was forced to draw an iron round a tree on the closing hole, where a bogey would have dropped him into a playoff.

He stepped up and hit the shot of his life, a high, towering draw around the tree that landed softly and settled inside 10ft from the pin. Playing partner Jordan Smith even clapped him. McKibbin duly two-putted to seal the title.

Take a bow @tommckibbin8 - what a way to seal your maiden DP World Tour title

"I'm good enough to win. To prove it today was pretty special," he said after victory.

“I’ve played with Rory quite a bit, I’ve been able to watch him and playing with him has been valuable for me to see where my game is at," McKibbin said of his fellow Holywood Golf Club graduate Rory McIlroy last year. "It’s been good for me to have some moments with him.”

McIlroy will have surely been watching a TV in Ohio and have some extra impetus to make it a Holywood double tonight.

McKibbin, who graduated from the Challenge Tour last season, picks up a huge $340,000 for the victory in his rookie year on the main tour. He is also set to rise up to around 150th in the world from his current position of 335.

Absolutely fantastic!!! 20yo @tommckibbin8 wins the prestigious #PEO23! Becomes the youngest Irish golfer to win on @DPWorldTour since @McIlroyRory in 2009. A stat reserved to lads from Holywood, NI. Should jump close to #150 in #OWGR. ☘️💪🏆Now over to you, Rory!! #theMemorial

A life-changing week and the start of a very bright future.

