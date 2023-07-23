LIV Golf Stand-In Laurie Canter Plans DP World Tour Return
The Englishman joined LIV Golf in 2022, but he hopes to compete on the DP World Tour again in August
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Laurie Canter says he’s planning to return to the DP World Tour next month after concluding his LIV Golf commitments in America.
The 33-year-old joined LIV in 2022 and represented Cleeks GC before switching to Majesticks GC in the 2023 season to stand-in for fellow Englishman Sam Horsfield.
In an interview with the Guardian prior to The Open, Canter said the civil war between the game’s Major Tours has been “embarrassing” and fears that the reputation of golf may have been harmed.
However, after finishing The Open, which he made via final qualifying at Royal Porthcawl, Canter revealed that he plans to return to DP World Tour action in August.
“I've got a week off and then I've got a couple of tournaments in the States on the LIV Tour, and then back playing the DP World Tour in August. That's my plan,” said Canter, who beat a host of his fellow LIV golfers at The Open.
In his interview with the Guardian, Canter revealed that joining Saudi-backed LIV had been a “complete life changer” financially.
On the down side, switching to LIV meant that he ended up having to serve a suspension and pay fines to the DP World Tour, which he has now done.
During his time on LIV, Canter has got to play regularly with some of his “heroes”, such as Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.
After completing a very good week’s work at Royal Liverpool, Canter, who finished The Open on a very respectable two-under-par, spoke briefly about his time on LIV, and joining the controversial circuit is clearly not something he regrets.
“It's been sort of amazing experience for me to be honest to get a chance to do that, play with proper guys who… it's not really a stretch to say, they were kind of my heroes growing up, and now to be on a team and pick their brains every week, it's just an amazing opportunity and something I've enjoyed.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
LIV Golf Leaderboard Final Leaderboard At The Open
How did the LIV players get on at the 151st Open?
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
5 Perks Of Winning The Open - What The Champion Golfer Of The Year Gets
A lot comes with an Open victory, including money, one of the sport's greatest trophies, exemptions and more
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
'Very Similar Except For The Fact That He Stands On The Wrong Side Of The Golf Ball' - Zach Johnson On Brian Harman
The US Ryder Cup captain recognises a lot of his own game in the man who lead's the 151st Open Championship
By Michael Weston • Published
-
The Biggest Checks, Purses And First Prizes In Golf
The most lucrative golf tournaments in the professional game are no longer the Major Championships...
By Michael Weston • Published
-
How Does The Open Prize Money Compare To Other Sports?
A look at how the $3m first prize for winning The Open stacks up against other individual sports
By Michael Weston • Published
-
The Open Golf Live Leaderboard, Scores, Standings and Updates: Harman Leads Comfortably With A Few Hole Remaining
The final day of the 2023 Open Championship is upon us, with Brian Harman taking a 5-shot lead into Sunday's action at Royal Liverpool
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Last updated
-
Open Championship Final Round Tee Times
All of the pairings and times for Sunday's final round of the 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
From £10 To $16.5m - How The Open Prize Money Has Grown Through The Years
A look at the prize money on offer at The Open since it was first played in 1860
By Michael Weston • Published
-
The Open Championship Live Leaderboard, Tee Times, Updates: Harman Leads By Five After Rahm's Course Record
Brian Harman will lead by five shots from Cameron Young going into the final day
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Last updated
-
Open Championship Weather Forecast 2023
Check out the weather forecast for the weekend at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
By Ben Fleming • Published