LIV Golf Stand-In Laurie Canter Plans DP World Tour Return

The Englishman joined LIV Golf in 2022, but he hopes to compete on the DP World Tour again in August

Laurie Canter
Laurie Canter enjoyed a good week on the links at Hoylake
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Weston
By Michael Weston
Laurie Canter says he’s planning to return to the DP World Tour next month after concluding his LIV Golf commitments in America.

The 33-year-old joined LIV in 2022 and represented Cleeks GC before switching to Majesticks GC in the 2023 season to stand-in for fellow Englishman Sam Horsfield.

In an interview with the Guardian prior to The Open, Canter said the civil war between the game’s Major Tours has been “embarrassing” and fears that the reputation of golf may have been harmed.

However, after finishing The Open, which he made via final qualifying at Royal Porthcawl, Canter revealed that he plans to return to DP World Tour action in August.

“I've got a week off and then I've got a couple of tournaments in the States on the LIV Tour, and then back playing the DP World Tour in August. That's my plan,” said Canter, who beat a host of his fellow LIV golfers at The Open.

In his interview with the Guardian, Canter revealed that joining Saudi-backed LIV had been a “complete life changer” financially.

On the down side, switching to LIV meant that he ended up having to serve a suspension and pay fines to the DP World Tour, which he has now done.

Canter LIV Golf London

Canter alongside Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood at LIV Golf London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During his time on LIV, Canter has got to play regularly with some of his “heroes”, such as Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

After completing a very good week’s work at Royal Liverpool, Canter, who finished The Open on a very respectable two-under-par, spoke briefly about his time on LIV, and joining the controversial circuit is clearly not something he regrets.

“It's been sort of amazing experience for me to be honest to get a chance to do that, play with proper guys who… it's not really a stretch to say, they were kind of my heroes growing up, and now to be on a team and pick their brains every week, it's just an amazing opportunity and something I've enjoyed.”

Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club. 

