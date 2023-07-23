LIV Golf Stand-In Laurie Canter Plans DP World Tour Return

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Laurie Canter says he’s planning to return to the DP World Tour next month after concluding his LIV Golf commitments in America.

The 33-year-old joined LIV in 2022 and represented Cleeks GC before switching to Majesticks GC in the 2023 season to stand-in for fellow Englishman Sam Horsfield.

In an interview with the Guardian prior to The Open, Canter said the civil war between the game’s Major Tours has been “embarrassing” and fears that the reputation of golf may have been harmed.

However, after finishing The Open, which he made via final qualifying at Royal Porthcawl, Canter revealed that he plans to return to DP World Tour action in August.

“I've got a week off and then I've got a couple of tournaments in the States on the LIV Tour, and then back playing the DP World Tour in August. That's my plan,” said Canter, who beat a host of his fellow LIV golfers at The Open.

In his interview with the Guardian, Canter revealed that joining Saudi-backed LIV had been a “complete life changer” financially.

On the down side, switching to LIV meant that he ended up having to serve a suspension and pay fines to the DP World Tour, which he has now done.

Canter alongside Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood at LIV Golf London (Image credit: Getty Images)

During his time on LIV, Canter has got to play regularly with some of his “heroes”, such as Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

After completing a very good week’s work at Royal Liverpool, Canter, who finished The Open on a very respectable two-under-par, spoke briefly about his time on LIV, and joining the controversial circuit is clearly not something he regrets.

“It's been sort of amazing experience for me to be honest to get a chance to do that, play with proper guys who… it's not really a stretch to say, they were kind of my heroes growing up, and now to be on a team and pick their brains every week, it's just an amazing opportunity and something I've enjoyed.”