Tiger Woods' week at St Andrews is going to end prematurely after there being a feeling that this 150th Open might have been a significant week for the 15-time Major winner.

Following his car accident last year and with it coming at the latter stage of his career, there were feelings that the icon may choose to bow out at the home of golf. We don't really know when The Open will return to St Andrews, it's the historic 150th playing of the championship and this is Tiger's favourite golf course in the world. Perhaps it would be the perfect time to say goodbye.

However, that doesn't look like it'll be happening this week. Woods will be bowing out today, but only out of the tournament after opening with a 78. He laughed off a retirement question pre-tournament and remains dead-set on competing in the world's biggest and best events.

He'll never play a full schedule again, that's for sure, but he will play on. His next St Andrews Open could be his last, but this one certainly isn't.

Mark Calcavecchia, who said his goodbye to The Open himself today on the Swilcan Bridge, agrees. "I'm going to say no. This isn't his last Open, especially here," he said. "He'll be back."

It's not yet known when the home of golf will again host the world's oldest Major but possible dates could be 2027 or 2030. By that time, Woods will be in his his early-to-mid-50s and perhaps a ceremonial golfer, which may present the perfect time to walk away from the sport.

He could even go on longer, and he probably will. He's exempt into this tournament for another 14 years and even 62-year-old Calcavecchia played 36 holes on two dodgy knees this week.

What we do know is that the 46-year-old made the cut at Augusta National and the PGA Championship this year and has not loads but enough time left to play many more Opens. It's been great to see him back at St Andrews this week. Here's to a few more.