EA Sports PGA Tour Video Game To Launch In Spring 2023

EA Sports PGA Tour has been delayed by a year, its publisher EA Sports has announced. The long-awaited game had been due to launch this spring but has now been delayed until spring 2023.

The game was initially announced in 2021, and though its release date was never confirmed, it had originally been hoped it would launch before this year’s Masters. However, those hopes were dampened early last November, when EA posted a message on Twitter explaining the move to push back the release. It said: “Hey golf fans, we wanted to let you know that we are shifting the launch date of EA Sports PGA Tour. We’re excited to bring championship golf to you and will be providing more information on our launch plans in the coming months.” That information has now come, and it won’t be quite what golf gamers wanted to hear.

When the game is eventually released, it promises to compete directly with the PGA Tour 2K series, with publisher 2K Games announcing a long-term partnership with Tiger Woods last year. That deal allows 2K Games to use Woods’ name and likeness in the franchise. However, there is no word on the release of any Woods-endorsed games yet.

With another year to wait before the release of EA Sports PGA Tour, we at least have some information about what to expect when it does arrive. Among the courses promised to feature in the game are Augusta National, Pebble Beach, Southern Hills, Kiawah Island, Torrey Pines and the Old Course at St Andrews.

The game will also feature all four Majors, the FedEx playoffs, the Players Championship, and LGPA events including the Evian Championship. Additionally, there will be “Road to the Masters” content that will “deliver players the prestige of competing in the Masters, plus additional experiences exclusive to Augusta National.” Career mode and tutorials are also planned.