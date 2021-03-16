The 15-time Major winner has signed a long-term deal with 2K Games

Return Of Tiger Woods PGA Tour? Woods Signs With 2K Games

After the brilliant news recently of Mario’s return to the virtual fairways, Tiger Woods looks set to join him very soon.

Golf fans have been waiting a very long time for a Tiger Woods PGA Tour video game and a brand new version may be in development.

This is after it was announced that the 15-time Major winner has signed an exclusive, long-term partnership with 2K Games, creator of the PGA Tour 2K21 video game.

2K Games developed its ‘The Golf Club’ game into an official PGA Tour 2K title, and its next game could well be titled Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2K22.

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” said Tiger Woods.

“I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

Woods’ partnership with 2K includes rights for his name and likeness to appear exclusively in the PGA Tour 2K franchise, as well as any other golf games published by 2K during the partnership term.

Woods will play an active role in the video game landscape as an Executive Director and consultant with PGA Tour 2K, while 2K will also partner with Woods’ TGR Foundation, which provides award-winning STEM curricula and college-access programs to offer underserved students the tools needed to thrive in school and beyond.

“In golf, there is no bigger icon than Tiger Woods. Like the rest of the world, we were saddened to hear of his recent accident, and we wish him a full and smooth recovery,” said David Ismailer, President at 2K.

“We have been eager to announce our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has transcended the sport.

“We are thrilled to have him join our PGA Tour 2K series as an Executive Director.”

